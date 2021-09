Anxiety is a feeling of unease or nervousness that often accompanies an upcoming event or something with an uncertain outcome. This feeling typically comes with physical signs, such as increased heart rate or muscle tension. (Merriam-Webster) Even children have occasional feelings of anxiety when faced with something new or if they must confront their fears, and just like adults, kids experience periods of sadness, nervous feelings and hopelessness during childhood. We parents can support our kids while they have these episodes and give them tools to work through the hard times.