Archer - Episode 12.06 - Dingo, Baby, Et Cetera - Press Release

In true “Big Sky” fashion, last fall’s No. 1 new series returned to ABC’s Summer TCA Virtual Press Conferences with a surprise when fan favorite John Carroll Lynch joined the panel to announce he would be returning for season two. Details on his return are under wraps, but stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, new series regulars Janina Gavankar (“Sleepy Hollow,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) and Logan Marshall-Green (“How It Ends,” “Spiderman: Homecoming”), and showrunner Elwood Reid were there to preview plenty of what’s to come when the delightfully dark drama returns. Season two of “Big Sky” premieres THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
