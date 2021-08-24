Current and future players in the cystic fibrosis market
The currently available marketed drugs for cystic fibrosis (CF) target multiple aspects of the disease. Inhaled antibiotics are used for the treatment of chronic lung infections, mucolytic agents are used for reducing the viscosity of the mucus in the lungs, pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies (PERTs) are used for the treatment of CF-related exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), and CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators enhance CFTR function, targeting the underlying cause of disease. The disease-modifying nature of CFTR modulators has transformed the treatment paradigm for CF over the last decade, setting a trend that is likely to persist to 2030.www.pharmaceutical-technology.com
