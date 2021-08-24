Cancel
Wayne County, IN

AREA UNEMPLOYMENT DROPS SLIGHTLY

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Whitewater Valley)--Area unemployment rates are coming down. According to numbers released by Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development Monday, Wayne County’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2%. That’s down from 4.4% the month before. Wayne County lost 400 people from its workforce in the last month. Across the area, Fayette County has one of the five highest unemployment rates in Indiana, while neighboring Union County has one of the five lowest.

