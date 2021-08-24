Nebraska's COVID cases up for 9th straight week; Ricketts' focus remains hospital capacity

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate had dropped to 2.3%. “Our unemployment rate has matched our historical low and we continue to have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraskans are tough, hardworking people, and they are powering Nebraska’s current economic boom. With tens of thousands of open jobs, there are great opportunities for people of all backgrounds here in the Good Life.”