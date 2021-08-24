Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, IN

DENNIS INTERMEDIATE GOES TO E LEARNING

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Richmond, IN)--One school in the Richmond system has returned to eLearning due to Covid-19 positivity rates. Dennis Intermediate School announced Mo nday that it would return to eLearning starting Tuesdayday. As of Tuesday morning, in person learning is scheduled to resume at Dennis on September 1. All extracurricular activities at Dennis have been canceled through August 31. All other RCS schools will remain open, at least as of Tuesday morning.

kicks96.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Richmond, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo Nday#Rcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy