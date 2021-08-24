DENNIS INTERMEDIATE GOES TO E LEARNING

(Richmond, IN)--One school in the Richmond system has returned to eLearning due to Covid-19 positivity rates. Dennis Intermediate School announced Mo nday that it would return to eLearning starting Tuesdayday. As of Tuesday morning, in person learning is scheduled to resume at Dennis on September 1. All extracurricular activities at Dennis have been canceled through August 31. All other RCS schools will remain open, at least as of Tuesday morning.