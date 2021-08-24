These next 10 days might represent the Phillies’ best chance to make up ground in the NL East | Extra Innings

With six weeks left in the season, we know what you want to know: Do the Phillies still have a chance to win the NL East?. Check back in about 10 days. After winning nine consecutive games to gain a five-game cushion, the Braves finally lost Monday night, 5-1, to the Yankees. It marked the start of an eight-game stretch in which they will host the Yankees and Giants, then visit Dodger Stadium before the schedule softens again. It might be the Phillies’ best chance, then, to cut into the division lead.