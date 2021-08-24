Morning Coffee – Tue, Aug 24

Flynn’s most important growth, though, is less tangible. While he only played six G League games and missed a good chunk of time after contracting COVID, the latter part of Flynn’s rookie year was close to an ideal developmental opportunity. Not only was Flynn getting regular minutes — he even started 14 games and won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for April — he also had the benefit of Lowry and VanVleet coaching him along. Watch any game from down the stretch of the Raptors’ 2020-21 season and you’ll see Lowry, VanVleet or both grabbing Flynn in a huddle off to the side at every timeout.