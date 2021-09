Smoke from wildfires burning in North America have travelled across the Atlantic Ocean and made their way as far as Spain and Portugal.Images taken from the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, found large quantities of smoke moving across the Atlantic, towards the Iberian peninsular, bringing with it high levels of Carbon Monoxide (CO).Satellite imaging has indicated that a cloud of polluting wildfire emissions has made its way 8,000km (nearly 5,000 miles) through the atmosphere from California to Europe, even reaching parts of France, Belgium and the UK.🔴 Smoke from North America #wildfires reached #Europe. As forecasted by @CopernicusECMWF...