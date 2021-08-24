Report: U.S. Imports Tracking for 20% YoY Growth With China, India, Vietnam Leading

China’s economy stalled this month as the country tried to stamp out a surge in coronavirus cases and contended with the ongoing shipping crisis. An official survey of manufacturing activity fell to 50.1 in August from 50.4 in July. That was just above the 50-point mark indicating expansion rather than contraction, but still the slowest rate of growth since the start of the pandemic. A private survey of factory activity released Wednesday also showed signs of trouble. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.2 in August, indicating the first contraction since April 2020.