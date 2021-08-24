Charge Analytics goes Soracom to connect advanced IoT monitoring and control

Electric vehicle chargers are almost invisible to non-EV drivers. They don’t have large signs towering high above everything else in bright colors. The don’t dominate the corners of major intersections. Until you start really looking for charging stations, you probably don’t see them. One downside of this is that most people don’t think there’s much charging infrastructure out there at all. I would bet that almost everyone you talk to thinks there’s much less EV charging infrastructure than there is. This is one reason why I’ve long advocated for charging stations to be a bit taller, more colorful, and more prominent. We need people to realize there are a lot of charging stations in convenient places.