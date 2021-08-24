Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Charge Analytics goes Soracom to connect advanced IoT monitoring and control

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharge Analytics has selected Soracom to provide mission-critical cellular internet of things (IoT) connectivity, helping to meet its need to supply remote monitoring and control systems deployed in highly regulated industrial settings, such as construction, manufacturing, mining and chemical production. Charge Analytics claims to provide cost-effective and reliable turnkey platforms...

www.computerweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Control Systems#Iot#Data Analytics#Sim#Charge Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
ComputersComputer Weekly

Five key questions to ask about storage-as-a-service and consumption models

Enterprises have long had to balance capital and operational expenditure (capex/opex) when it comes to their IT budgets. Storage is no exception. Over the past decade, the volume of data being stored has risen sharply – and continues to do so. Researchers at Statista predict an average annual growth rate of 42% between 2020 and 2022.
Seattle, WAThe Drum

Infobip collaborates with Adobe to provide connected digital experiences and analytics to customers across the globe

Seattle, WA, USA & Vodnjan, Croatia: 23 August 2021 – Global cloud communications company Infobip today announces it has strengthened its relationship with Adobe and furthered the global reach of Infobip’s omnichannel communications platform by becoming an Accelerate partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. The enhanced collaboration provides Adobe...
CarsCleanTechnica

US Charging Networks Getting More Connected

Electric vehicle chargers are almost invisible to non-EV drivers. They don’t have large signs towering high above everything else in bright colors. The don’t dominate the corners of major intersections. Until you start really looking for charging stations, you probably don’t see them. One downside of this is that most people don’t think there’s much charging infrastructure out there at all. I would bet that almost everyone you talk to thinks there’s much less EV charging infrastructure than there is. This is one reason why I’ve long advocated for charging stations to be a bit taller, more colorful, and more prominent. We need people to realize there are a lot of charging stations in convenient places.
TrafficComputer Weekly

National Highways sets out data-driven plan for Strategic Road Network

National Highways has unveiled a five-year plan comprising digital twins and data sharing to support the smooth running of the Strategic Road Network. The virtual twin of the road network enables road management teams to predict the time and location of potholes and other maintenance issues. The strategy also covers intelligent road materials that can repair themselves.
Softwarethefabricator.com

Beckhoff’s TwinCAT Analytics software includes more condition monitoring functions

TwinCAT Analytics software from Beckhoff offers a complete workflow from acquisition of data to its storage and analysis to dashboards for continuous machine monitoring. Traditional condition monitoring algorithms are available in the software using simple configuration with no programming requirements. This addition optimizes both the standard workflow and spontaneous measurements, such as during machine commissioning or service, says the company.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Security Think Tank: Managing data securely throughout its lifecycle

Managing data securely is key to ensuring its integrity and therefore its value to the organisation, as well as reducing risk from breaches and misinformation. Although, on the face of it, managing data throughout its lifecycle can be a mammoth job, breaking it down into different elements, as outlined below, makes it less daunting.
Environmentiotbusinessnews.com

Kerlink and NetOP Technology Partner on IoT-Based Wildfire Prevention System

NetOP Technology Forest Capsule Monitors Local Conditions In Remote Areas and Sends Alerts When Fire Danger Is High. Kerlink, a specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and NetOP Technology, which designs and produces tailor-made IoT solutions for multiple verticals and applications, today announced their collaboration on a wildfire-prevention system that warns public officials when weather conditions predict fires.
Businessaithority.com

CyberProof Announces Partnership with Radiflow, a Leading Provider of Cyber Security Solutions for OT Systems & Industrial Networks

CyberProof Inc., a UST company, announced that it will be adding Radiflow, a leading provider of cyber security solutions for industrial networks, to its partner network. The new partnership strengthens CyberProof’s ability to provide comprehensive Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services for converged IT/OT systems and support the cyber security needs of Distributed Control Systems (DCS)/ICS and SCADA networks. CyberProof, ranked as a “Leader” in the Forrester Wave™ for Midsized Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) – uses its proprietary CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) platform to provide a single platform, through which security teams can detect and mitigate threats across both the IT and OT environments.
ComputersComputer Weekly

Making a mark in cyber security

When computing graduate Claudean Zheng was looking for a job during her final year at the National University of Singapore, she came across an opening for an IT consultant at EY that paved the way for her career in cyber security. She was called up for an interview, during which...
Public HealthComputer Weekly

Remote workers routinely bypassed security tools during pandemic

More than a quarter of security leaders in the UK say remote-working employees either circumvented or purposely turned off security tools and services, and a third admit compromising their organisation’s security to some degree in order to facilitate the practice, according to newly published data from Palo Alto Networks. The...
EngineeringComputer Weekly

University of Sunderland applies technology through robot dog

The University of Sunderland is using a robot dog to support students applying technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to real-world situations. One of the early possible uses of the quadrupedal robot, known as Bernard (pictured above), is in search and rescue, which inspired its name. John Murray, a professor...
Softwarenddist.com

Pandemic or Not, Custom Logistics Software Can Be Critical

Liquid Freight solves logistical challenges for the liquid food-grade community. Up until recently the company had invested a lot in a well-known transportation management software (TMS) to power the web portal its carriers used. Yet, according to the company’s director of business systems and technology, Jared Wallace, the TMS proved...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

AtomicJar, nuclear integration testing just got jammy

AtomicJar is a startup on a mission to make integration testing easier for developers across the software development lifecycle. The organisation aims to serve the Testcontainers community, build new enterprise features and functionality and to continue to extend the ecosystem of frameworks in the Java ecosystem that provide native integration testing with Testcontainers.
Economynojitter.com

Keep Your Enterprise Ahead of the Technology Curve

In 2007, I co-founded BCStrategies (formerly UC Strategies) with several colleagues to help organizations grip the new capabilities that unified communications (UC) was bringing to the market. Amidst the complex array of capabilities accompanying this advance, we took a higher-level view and defined UC) as communications integrated to optimize business processes. Now, 14 years later, we find that definition is even more relevant and continues to guide our vision as new capabilities like team collaboration have continued to reshape the industry.
WorldComputer Weekly

GovTech launches vulnerability rewards programme

Singapore’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) has launched a Vulnerability Rewards Programme (VRP) to augment its existing bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programmes, in a bid to shore up the security of government IT systems. The VRP, which focuses on critical IT systems, and the existing bug bounty programme, which focuses...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Mining IoT Monitoring Devices

The E-Sense device by Latium Technologies monitors cable damages for mining operations. The mining industry relies on networks of high-voltage cables to power electric rope shovels and hydraulic excavators. Typically, faulty cables trigger an automatic shutdown, but mining firms lack the tools to detect where the problem started. Instead, electrical engineers walk the cable length to identify the damaged segment manually.
Technologymartechseries.com

Independent Survey Highlights Need for Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning to Accelerate Investigations

Gaining insight allows for faster decision making, particularly in cases where data is subject to compliance and regulatory scrutiny. OpenText™, today announced findings from a recent independent survey from Compliance Week, sponsored by OpenText. The results show the importance of both advanced technology and dedicated teams that can quickly deliver data insights to reduce time and cost and result in better outcomes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy