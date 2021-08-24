Whitmer proposal would use $2.1 billion in COVID aid for housing, economic development
LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is seeking the legislature’s approval of her $2 billion economic recovery plan. The governor wants to use federal pandemic aid to boost spending on areas including small businesses, affordable housing and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The proposal also includes millions more for community college tuition assistance, which Whitmer says is key to developing the state’s workforce.www.wnmufm.org
Comments / 1