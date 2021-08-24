Cancel
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact And Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
August 20, 2021

City of Austin Housing and Planning Department (HPD)

1000 East 11th Street, Suite 200

Austin, Texas 78702

512-974-3141

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA).

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Sept 7, 2021 the City of Austin Housing and Planning Department (HPD) will authorize the HACA to submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Project Based Vouchers funds under Title V of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998, as amended, to undertake a project known as Motel Conversion at Texas Bungalows, to be named PSH North, for the purpose of providing affordable supportive housing to persons experiencing homelessness. The project will be located on 1.223-acre of developed land at 13311 Burnet Rd, Austin, Travis County, Texas 78727. Estimated cost of the project is $19,668,000 including an estimated $12,708,000.00 in Project Based Voucher funds. There is a mold remediation plan and minor rehab, which includes conversion of fifteen rooms to include kitchenettes for tenants and conversion of rooms into a community room (1) and offices (3).

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The HPD has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the HPD at 1000 East 11th Street, Suite 200, Austin, Texas 78702 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 A.M to 4 P.M. by appointment only by calling 512-974-3100 or by emailing dawn.perkins@austintexas.gov.

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the Environmental Review Record to the Housing and Planning Department, ATTN: Environmental Compliance, P.O. Box 1088, Austin, TX 78767. Please submit your comments by U.S. mail to the Housing and Planning Department, ATTN: Environmental Compliance, P.O. Box 1088, Austin, TX 78767 or by email to dawn.perkins@austintexas.gov. All comments received by Monday Sept 6, 2021 will be considered by The City of Austin prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The HPD certifies to HUD that Rosie Truelove, Certifying Officer, in her capacity as Director consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the HACA to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the HPD’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the HPD; (b) the HPD has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email in accordance with the required

procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD Fort Worth Field Office at CPD_COVID-19OEE-FTW@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD Fort Worth Field Office via email to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Certifying Officer

City of Austin

Rosie Truelove, Director

Housing and Planning Department

P.O. Box 1088, Austin, TX 78767

(512) 974-3100

THIS PUBLIC NOTICE MAY BE REMOVED ON TUESDAY SEPT 7, 2021

Austin, Texas

