NBA

Carmelo Anthony on Kobe Bryant, Nuggets run and the trade to New York: “I never wanted to leave Denver”

By Joseph Nguyen
burlington-record.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it was up to Carmelo Anthony, he never would have left the Nuggets in 2011. The 37-year-old Lakers forward recollected his trade to the Knicks along with other experiences in his basketball career on the latest episode of “All the Smoke” with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

www.burlington-record.com

Comments / 0

New York State
Dahntay Jones
Matt Barnes
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
#Lakers#D Wade#Thuggets#K Mart
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
New York Knicks
NBASports Illustrated

Los Angeles Lakers Star Who Won A Ring With Kobe Bryant And Also Played For The New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls And Indiana Pacers Thinks The Lakers Will Win The Championship Next Season

Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest) believes that the Los Angeles Lakers will be the ones holding the NBA Championship trophy at the end of the season. The former NBA All-Star with the Indiana Pacers Tweeted his thoughts on Thursday, and the post can be seen embedded below. "I...
NBAtalkhouse.com

The Day Kobe Bryant Died

When the Ritz Carlton tower was added to the Los Angeles skyline, it came equipped with an obligatory helipad. Rumor had it that on game days, Kobe Bryant was flown by helicopter from his home in Newport Beach and landed atop the Ritz, where he owned a penthouse suite. And when it was time for the show, Kobe would use an underground tunnel connecting the Ritz to the Staples Center. There was no reason to doubt any of this. Of course, Kobe moved around like he was the president or the Pope, because to Angelenos he was some combination of that. Maybe even more, he was a Southland deity, capable of flight on and off the court.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Nuggets Trade Is Focused On Terry Rozier To Denver

There are teams viewed as NBA championship contenders and there are teams on the rise looking to get to that level. This trade features both. The Denver Nuggets are right on the cusp of a championship while the Charlotte Hornets continue to improve in hopes of getting to that level. There is no reason why the two cannot get together for a deal to help both sides.
NBAKATU.com

ABC Special "Superstar: Kobe Bryant"

Today on Afternoon Live, Chloe Carlson spoke with ABC News Ryan Smith about ABC's special “Superstar: Kobe Bryant" airing tonight right here on KATU. The one-hour primetime event provides an intimate portrait of one of the most important sports figures of recent times, much of it told in his own words. The immersive program follows the evolution of Bryant, from his roots as a gifted young basketball star struggling to find his place to NBA champion, Oscar-winner and proud #girldad. It explores his genius, on and off the court; his triumphs and indiscretions; complications in his personal life, including an accusation of rape at the height of his career; and his tragic death that shocked the world. In addition to Bryant’s path to becoming the basketball “assassin” and icon known as the “Black Mamba,” the program showcases his dedication to his family, his passion for coaching his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s basketball team and how it inspired him to support women’s basketball. “Superstar: Kobe Bryant” features new interviews with Jalen Rose, sports analyst and former NBA player; Caron Butler, a former teammate of Bryant’s; and Tracy McGrady, NBA All-Star, as well as interviews with Bryant from the ABC News archives. “Superstar: Kobe Bryant” airs Wednesday, Aug. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Jason Terry set to coach new G-League Team

Former Dallas Mavericks star Jason Terry is set to coach the Nuggets G-League team, but is he the right man for the job?. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, former NBA star Jason Terry is set to become the new Head Coach of the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver’s new G-League team).
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Carmelo Anthony dedicates touching birthday post to Kobe Bryant

Veteran Carmelo Anthony offered poignant birthday wishes to the late Kobe Bryant on what would have been the basketball icon’s 43rd birthday. Anthony joined the NBA in 2003 and faced Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers on countless occasions over the next 13 seasons. The photo above shows the type of bond the two players forged.

Comments / 0

