Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid bereaved families group vows to get answers as inquiry launched

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27eSm6_0bbIHfPv00
The inquiry decision was announced on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

People who have lost loved ones from Covid-19 have pledged to deliver for others in the same situation, as a public inquiry was announced in Scotland

Speaking at a press conference after the decision was made public on Tuesday, Alan Wightman – who leads the Scottish chapter of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice – spoke directly to families who had suffered loss from the virus.

The group met with Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney on Tuesday morning, where they were told the inquiry would be fully established by the end of the year, with a consultation launched on Tuesday.

We made a pledge - we will deliver, we will deliver for you - we have begun to deliver

Meanwhile, the group’s solicitor Aamer Anwar urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to follow the Scottish Government’s lead and bring forward a UK-wide inquiry.

Holding back tears as he addressed the press conference, Mr Wightman said: “There are five of us here today who have led this campaign, but there are many others that we represent.

“Many of them have told me their personal stories and I thank them for doing that.

“We made a pledge – we will deliver, we will deliver for you – we have begun to deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Urtsp_0bbIHfPv00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“Today, we have a commitment, we will continue and we will get the answers that they want.”

Mr Wightman lost his mother Helen after she died from Covid-19 in her Fife care home.

The UK-wide public inquiry is scheduled to start next spring, but Mr Anwar – a noted human rights lawyer – said that must be brought forward to offer closure to families who have suffered bereavements across the country.

“Boris Johnson should take note that his Government can no longer be allowed to hold the process back from asking difficult questions,” he said.

“There were 154,811 Covid-19 deaths in the UK, every single death represents failure, and public inquiries cannot be delayed any longer by a UK Government, whether it be in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ItcB_0bbIHfPv00
Peter McMahon, left, lost his wife Debbie at the age of 53 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Peter McMahon, who lost his wife Debbie at the age of 53 from coronavirus, was one of the campaigners who tearfully watched the First Minister announce the inquiry.

He said: “Thanks to Nicola Sturgeon and the rest of the Scottish Government for the decision they’ve made today, it’s very welcome.

“My wife Debbie, along with thousands of others, died what I see as an avoidable death aged just 53.

“I would like this public inquiry to confirm who took certain decisions, clarify why they were taken, especially around the ending of shielding in July 2020.”

Debbie was one of the thousands instructed to isolate in their homes because of pre-existing conditions, owing to her asthma, fibromyalgia and the removal of one of her kidneys in 2018.

Around a month after her return to work in August of 2020, Debbie contracted Covid-19 and died three weeks later.

Jane Morrison, 63, is also one of the leaders of the campaign, saying on Tuesday she was “delighted” about the decision.

Ms Morrison lost her wife Jacky, also in October of last year, after she contracted coronavirus in hospital after being admitted with jaundice three weeks earlier.

“I’m delighted that the Scottish Government has agreed to hold a public inquiry,” she said.

“I think it must be said that not only are they big enough to admit that mistakes were made, I think they have a genuine desire to learn lessons and the public inquiry will allow this to happen, and more importantly it will enable families to get much-needed answers.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
John Swinney
Person
Aamer Anwar
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#The Scottish Government#A Uk Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldNursing Times

Nursing must be represented in Scottish Covid-19 inquiry, urges union

A judge-led public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland has been welcomed by nursing and midwifery leaders. The Scottish Government has said the inquiry, announced earlier this week, will be established by the end of 2021 “to scrutinise decisions taken in the course of this pandemic, and learn lessons for future pandemics.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Public inquiry into handling of Covid pandemic in Scotland to begin by end of year

The Scottish government has announced it will launch a public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of this year – months ahead of Boris Johnson’s promise of an inquiry in the spring of 2022.The announcement came after the deputy first minister John Swinney met representatives of the Scottish branch of the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.A lawyer for the families said the decision put pressure on the prime minister to bring forward his promised four-nations probe, warning that Mr Johnson’s proposed timing was “far too late” and might mean sessions not starting...
WorldBBC

Scottish Covid inquiry to start later this year

Scotland is to hold its own public inquiry into the handling of the Covid pandemic by the end of the year, the Scottish government has confirmed. The announcement follows pressure from relatives of some who have died. The inquiry will scrutinise decisions that were taken over the course of the...
SocietyBBC

Minister's wife goes ahead with legal action over nursery 'discrimination'

Court action is to be taken against a nursery over claims it discriminated against the wife and daughter of Scotland's health secretary. Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla said Little Scholars in Broughty Ferry said it had no availability after applying for two-year-old Amal. They said applications submitted by...
HealthPosted by
newschain

Health Secretary’s wife to sue nursery which denied daughter a place

Court action is to be taken against a nursery in Dundee which allegedly rejected the daughter of Scotland’s Health Secretary and his wife. Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla applied for a place for young Amal at the Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry, but were turned down with the facility claiming there was no space.
San Angelo, TXwearebreakingnews.com

Anti-mask Leader Sick With COVID, Uses Contraindicated Medicine And Dies

Caleb Wallace, the anti-mask leader who led protests against the use of masks and confinement measures in the United States, died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 28, after being hospitalized for almost a month. © (Caleb Wallace) Caleb Wallace passed away at age 30, refused a COVID-19 test after beginning...
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain soldier’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris steps in to the Senate to pass bill to give $10million to Americans repatriated from Afghanistan - then refuses questions as she walks out

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to preside over a short Senate session to approve more aid for Americans returning from Afghanistan. But Harris did not answer questions, including on the fate of Americans still in Afghanistan, when she left the Capitol building.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Personal FinancePosted by
Daily Mail

Chase sends letter to General Flynn's wife telling her they're cancelling her card because she's a 'reputational risk' to the bank - then backtracks and claims it was an 'error'

Chase bank last week sent a letter to General Michael Flynn's wife informing her they were canceling her credit card because she posed a 'reputational risk' to the company, only to backtrack days later and claim it was an 'error'. Dated August 20, it was on a letterhead, with the...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy