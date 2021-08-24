Cancel
California State

Minnesota enters the mix for 2022 California OL Jackson Brown

By Ryan Burns
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The schools I've been talking with most of late are Arizona, California, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Cincinnati for ones that have offered, and for ones that haven't offered yet, that'd be USC, Illinois and Kansas State," 2022 California offensive lineman Jackson Brown said to 247Sports. "They're all recruiting me as an offensive tackle and say how I could compete early there. From Minnesota though, I was talking with Nick Murphy for a long time but he just moved onto Charlotte, so me and Ty Gatson have talked a lot too. Coach Callahan and I just started our relationship. He called me here recently and said that he loved my film and wanted to offer me a scholarship. We talked about what Minnesota has to offer and we got to know each other a little bit."

