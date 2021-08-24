Global Movement Is Returning: International Hotel Reservations Near 50% Of All Trips - By Mike Ford, Founder and Managing Director at SiteMinder

A summary of European hotel transactions provided by HVS. Hyatt to acquire Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion. US-hotel giant Hyatt has agreed to acquire luxury resorts operator Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion. Apple Leisure, owner of the Secrets, Dreams, Breathless, Zoëtry and Sunscape resort brands, will greatly increase Hyatt's share of the luxury resorts market as the global tourism industry emerges from the pandemic. Currently owned by US private equity groups KKR and KSL Capital Partners, who acquired the group from Bain Capital in 2016, Apple Leisure operates around 100 luxury resorts with 30,000 hotel rooms concentrated in all-inclusive properties in Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe, as well as a tour operations business. The acquisition, which will be funded through $1 billion of cash as well as a mixture of debt and equity financing, will increase Hyatt's European hotel portfolio by around 60%. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.