Global Movement Is Returning: International Hotel Reservations Near 50% Of All Trips - By Mike Ford, Founder and Managing Director at SiteMinder
For three consecutive months now, hotel bookings globally have remained above 60% of 2019 levels – and, unlike this same time last year, we are no longer looking at a world dominated entirely by domestic travel. Rather, as collective confidence grows, particularly through EMEA and parts of the Americas, we’re seeing international travel’s contribution to booked stays make a strong comeback.www.hotelnewsresource.com
Comments / 0