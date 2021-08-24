Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Groups360 Onboards New Technology and Information Security Members

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Groups360 welcomes two senior technology leaders at its corporate headquarters. Manohar Arumbur will use his technical leadership skills, team building and consulting expertise to lead the organization forward in technology and engineering. William Hanning enters the company with years of experience overseeing large-scale projects and will direct Information Security for Groups360 globally.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Systems#Information Technology#Standardization#Accenture#Cigna#Avp#Ardent Health Services#Mano#Svp#Cto#Rfp#Groupsync
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Related
Technologybuffalonynews.net

CAG urges auditors to use data analytics, AI

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Thursday urged the auditors to make far greater use of data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to meet multi-faceted challenges fulfilling the requirements and needs of their stakeholders. In his opening remarks at...
Businessnorcalrecord.com

Benesch Launches Multi-Disciplinary Data Protection Practice to Meet Clients at the Intersection of Global Tech and Data

Benesch Law issued the following announcement on Aug. 25. In a move focused on eliminating traditional law firm practice silos and taking a more holistic “real-world” approach to key 21stcentury business challenges, AmLaw 200 law firm Benesch is pleased to announce the formation of its new Data Protection Practice Group, a multi-disciplinary, cross-practice team dedicated to helping clients optimize, manage, and protect data globally across the full spectrum of industries, technologies, and regulatory requirements.
Businessyalnews.com

Turner Named Information Technology Officer At Mechanics Bank

Mechanics Bank recently announced that Thomasina Turner has been named Information Technology Officer. Turner’s primary responsibilities are to ensure the bank’s computer systems are well maintained, protected, functional, user-friendly and on pace with emerging technologies. She will also continue to provide management and support to the Bank’s Data Processing Department.
Businessinfosecurity-magazine.com

SAP HANA SECURITY Solution Acquired by XYPRO

Cybersecurity company XYPRO Technology Corporation has acquired a critical security and compliance monitoring platform for SAP HANA and Linux environments from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The acquisition of Workload Aware Security (WASL) was announced on Tuesday along with the news that HPE will continue to sell and distribute the WASL...
EconomyCIO

How Enterprises Can Increase ROI in Their HPC Environment

For a half century, supercomputers have performed the tasks that excite people’s imaginations – crunching enough data to simulate nuclear tests, map the human genome, and target the precise locations to drill new oil wells. And they’re taking on even bigger roles today. These high-performance computing (HPC) systems are powering a new wave of data-intensive applications that rely on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), 3-D imaging (GPUs), and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Softwaretechgig.com

Tata Communications is inviting applications for software engineering job roles

Qualification - Proven working experience of 2 years as a Data Analyst or Business Data Analyst. BE in Telecommunication, Computer Science, Information Management or Statistics. Responsibilities - Filter and clean data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators. Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data...
Economybiztechmagazine.com

How Businesses Can Successfully Onboard New Remote Workers with Endpoint Tech

Business slowed for many organizations during the pandemic, but not for LeanTaaS. The company provides artificial intelligence-driven scheduling software for hospital operating rooms, inpatient beds and infusion centers, so activity was brisk. However, the pandemic did force the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company to quickly transition most of its 200 employees...
Businessaithority.com

CyberProof Announces Partnership with Radiflow, a Leading Provider of Cyber Security Solutions for OT Systems & Industrial Networks

CyberProof Inc., a UST company, announced that it will be adding Radiflow, a leading provider of cyber security solutions for industrial networks, to its partner network. The new partnership strengthens CyberProof’s ability to provide comprehensive Managed Detection & Response (MDR) services for converged IT/OT systems and support the cyber security needs of Distributed Control Systems (DCS)/ICS and SCADA networks. CyberProof, ranked as a “Leader” in the Forrester Wave™ for Midsized Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) – uses its proprietary CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) platform to provide a single platform, through which security teams can detect and mitigate threats across both the IT and OT environments.
Public HealthGovExec.com

The Pandemic Has Accelerated Government Innovation

When the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in early 2020, billions of people around the world changed behavior virtually overnight. Enterprises compressed a decade of digital transformation into a single year in response. For federal agencies, this required leaders to accelerate implementation of new operating models and double down on technology solutions to meet a host of new requirements.
Technologymartechseries.com

Alluxio Praised for Technology Innovation in Cloud, Data Analytics and Data Management with Recent Industry Awards

Alluxio, the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale analytics and AI/ML workloads, today announced the addition of many new industry accolades in 1H 2021. Alluxio moves data closer to AI and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects.
Cell PhonesNature.com

Using QR smartphone technology to improve patient communication and information distribution

Effective patient communication in everyday clinical practice remains challenging, and has been further highlighted through the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients will often only retain around 50% of the information provided to them in consultation, and may even deny information ever being given to them [1]. However, access to information relevant to diagnosis and treatment is important for informed consent and can improve patient satisfaction. Traditionally, printed copies of hospital-approved patient information leaflets (PILs) have been used for this purpose, but both their availability in clinic and uptake can be variable [2]. We developed a novel digital approach to provide patients with vitreoretinal surgical information using QR smartphone technology, and aimed to broaden the uptake of PILs in our clinic. Gardiner et al. suggested a technique of using QR codes for patients to scan to access PILs, and their team created a sheet of QR codes that surgeons could present to patients. They did not however demonstrate its utility [3]. Similarly, we have created a poster of QR codes linking to Trust-approved PILs relevant to the Vitreoretinal Service at St. Thomas’ Hospital, London. The poster was prominently displayed within each clinic room (Fig. 1A) and piloted in attending patients who subsequently completed a survey. To our knowledge, this is the first published real-world assessment of the use of QR technology for dissemination of PILs to patients in the clinical setting.
Economythepaypers.com

Tiger Brokers uses Onfido's technology for the onboarding process

Tiger Brokers, an online brokerage that lets users trade and manage their investments through its Tiger Trade platform, has partnered Onfido. Onfido will be supplying Tiger Brokers with automated identity technology to help the firm speed up its onboarding process. The solution is compliant with the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, and it will help Tiger Brokers keep up with growing demand by allowing new users to sign up remotely.
Computersdevry.edu

Information Security vs. Cyber Security

Information security and cyber security are both trending, dynamic professions – but what’s the difference? After all, the two terms are often used interchangeably. How is each field defined, what jobs exist within each industry and what kinds of companies can you work for?. To answer these questions, read on...
Career Development & Advicelastheplace.com

Steps New Hires Need To Take In an Onboarding Process

Hire someone new? Check out these steps new hires need to take in an onboarding process to help you build a streamlined hiring process for your business. Are you building an HR department for your young business? Or are you just looking to create an effective hiring process for your existing company? Explore these steps new hires need to take in an onboarding process to ensure you don’t miss anything when bringing on your next employee.
Technologynewswatchtv.com

Tech-Adaptika Is Helping Onboard New Employees in a More Interactive Way

Most studies suggest that by 2025 almost 50% of employees will change jobs as a result of COVID-19 and automation. That’s what experts call Job-displacement – and it is becoming the new norm. As a result, companies have to hire and re-train employees more often. Tech-Adaptika has developed an innovative...
Technologysmartcitiesdive.com

Securing smart city technology 'often an afterthought': report

Global annual smart city cybersecurity revenue is anticipated to grow from $7.6 billion in 2021 to $26 billion in 2030, according to a report from research firm Guidehouse Insights. The growth in smart city technologies is exposing many services to new cybersecurity threats and "the risk of cascading failure across...
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Senet Earns Patent for Secure Onboarding of LoRaWAN® IoT Network Gateways

Senet’s Latest Patent Demonstrates Continued Development of IoT Platform to Meet Needs of Critical Infrastructure and Business Applications. Senet, Inc., today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent for Senet’s unique approach to IoT networking, U.S. Patent Number 11,044,607 entitled “Method for gateway onboarding for IoT networks.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy