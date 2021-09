LSU is asking their students to not rush back to campus as power outages and poor cellular connectivity following Hurricane Ida are being resolved. A letter from LSU President William F. Tate IV went out to students and families Monday morning after the eye of Hurricane Ida roared to the east of Baton Rouge Sunday night. While Ida's west side hit Baton Rouge hard, the east side of the storm devastated southeastern Louisiana, leaving millions of dollars in repairs.