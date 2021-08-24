Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Oklahoma-Nebraska at 50: Johnny Rodgers-Greg Pruitt Rivalry Never Ends, But Has Softened

By John E. Hoover
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 8 days ago

This is the first in a series of stories from the 1971 Oklahoma-Nebraska game, college football's Game of the Century. The 50th anniversary of the game is being commemorated this season when the teams meet on Sept. 18 in Norman.

The two most electrifying participants in the 1971 Oklahoma-Nebraska Game of the Century stand atop one of college football’s most unique trophies.

Well, one of them is standing. Running, really. The other is on the ground wishing he’d listened to his coaches.

The Jet Award — nicknamed for Nebraska’s Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers — goes to the nation’s top return man.

Today: Johnny The Jet vs. Do-It Pruitt

“To the baddest man on the planet,” Rodgers clarifies. “Punt return and kick off guys, game breaker at any moment. Because we love great returns.”

Past winners include Tavon Austin, Ty Montgomery, Tyler Lockett, Christian McAffrey and Adoree Jackson. Oklahoma’s Joe Washington received the 2016 Legacy Award.

Rodgers also identifies the form atop the trophy — the one running away from the other one.

“Well, I’m on the trophy,” he said. “I’m the big figure on the trophy. And I got Greg Pruitt right behind me, a little bitty guy, trying to reach up.

“I told him I did that because that's what you get when you close your eyes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pEjj_0bbIFMcy00
thejetaward.com

Rodgers’ first-quarter heroics produced a 72-yard touchdown on a Cornhuskers punt return that was ultimately the difference in a 35-31 victory for No. 1-ranked Nebraska over No. 2 Oklahoma.

ESPN named it the greatest college football game ever played, and it’s being commemorated this season as OU and Nebraska resume their Big Red Rivalry with a Sept. 18 non-conference game in Norman.

Rodgers got the last laugh on "Do-It" Pruitt that Thanksgiving Day in Norman, and he gets the last laugh every time Rodgers hands out the Jet Award to a deserving return man.

In 2012, when Rodgers gave out the second annual Jet Award, he even invited his good friend to Lincoln to help him honor Austin, the irrepressible talent from West Virginia.

“Well he didn’t tell me about the trophy,” Pruitt said. “You can Google the Jet Award. It’s a trophy of a guy returning the football — and there’s a guy laying on the field, and the guy laying on the field is me.

“I saw and it and said, ‘That's a heck of a trophy,’ and I walked up on it and I noticed that the helmet on the guy was an OU helmet, and his number was 30. And, Johnny was way bigger than I was — and that’s not true neither!”

They laugh about their friendly rivalry now because this summer, both Rodgers and Pruitt — the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner and the 1971 third-place finisher — turned 70 years old. Football and Big Red rivalries and trash talk are now relics of the past. Friendship endures.

They first met at the 1970 Kodak All-America presentation, and they struck up an immediate and lasting relationship.

The Cornhuskers had won the national championship in 1970, and the Sooners unveiled Chuck Fairbanks' new wishbone under Barry Switzer during the 1971 season. These were two offensive juggernauts, loaded with defensive talent, that everyone knew would be headed for an epic showdown at the end of the 1971 season.

The stakes were high: an undefeated season, the Big Eight championship, and the national championship against Alabama in the Orange Bowl. Nebraska took care of business in Miami, too, crushing the Crimson Tide 38-6.

The OU-Nebraska buildup was immense and lasted for months. So was the friendly banter between the game’s most dynamic players. They spoke to each other almost weekly, and about each other more often than that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdRkl_0bbIFMcy00
Tyler Lockett with (from left) Bill Snyder, Johnny Rodgers and   Kansas State Athletics

“We were just talking noise about each other,” Pruitt said.

The noise got so intense that Pruitt — the Sooners’ gunner on punts — admits he failed to heed the warnings of the OU special teams coaches that week. All he could see was himself standing over Rodgers’ No. 20 after the game’s first big hit.

It never happened.

“The game came,” Pruitt says, “and the big punt came — and the first guy to miss Johnny was me.”

Pruitt cut to his right to try to blast Rodgers, but struck Rodgers with just a glancing blow. Rodgers had already begun his slithery escape, first sliding to his left, then, spun around by Pruitt's grip, stumbling backwards. Pruitt held on just enough to pull Rodgers out of the grip of two potential OU tacklers, then Rodgers changed directions a handful of times and scored the game’s first touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKjFs_0bbIFMcy00
Johnny Rodgers carries against Oklahoma Getty Images via Wochit

“He was coming out for me because we had been vocal with each other and talking about one another and I think he had in his heart, he wanted to take me out,” Rodgers said. “And he got right there on me. He did hit me. But I was able to slide to the side and start it off. And I got some help from my friends, the way it’s supposed to be.”

Pruitt said there were some “questionable blocks” that sprung Rodgers through the OU coverage. Sooner Nation more succinctly points to at least one clip. But now, 50 years later, Pruitt still takes full responsibility. All week, the coaches had implored everyone on the coverage team to stay disciplined, stay in their lane, because Rodgers was so unpredictable.

Pruitt says he didn’t.

“If I had listened to my coaches and did what I was supposed to do,” Pruitt said, “maybe the outcome wouldn't have been the way it was.”

Nah, says Rodgers.

“I probably would have shook him anyway.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Clcny_0bbIFMcy00
Christian McCaffrey takes home The Jet Award Jet Award

Johnny Rodgers and Greg Pruitt, two lifelong friends, two College Football Hall of Famers, two competitors who continue to trade barbs after all these years.

Pruitt tells the story of his visit to Rodgers’ home in Omaha, when the TV repairman came and almost fell to his knees worshipping Rodgers’ living room Heisman shrine — and Pruitt told him to knock it off and move that old thing anywhere so he could just fix the TV.

“Did get him back a little bit,” Pruitt says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSTZH_0bbIFMcy00
Greg Pruitt runs the ball vs. Nebraska Rich Clarkson / Rich Clarkson & Assoc. via Wochit

Pruitt also recalls his South team beating Rodgers' North squad 17-3 in the 1973 Hula Bowl all-star game. Pruitt, arguably Switzer’s fastest halfback, took home the game’s offensive MVP trophy with with 17 carries for 61 yards, while Rodgers, a wingback for Bob Devaney’s Husker squads, ran five times for minus-9 yards in the loss (he did catch a 47-yard pass on the game's final play).

Also, Pruitt played 12 seasons in the NFL, compiled more than 13,000 all-purpose yards and scored 47 touchdowns with the Browns and Raiders — and won a Super Bowl in 1983 — while Rodgers, after four good years in the Canadian Football League (8,014 all-purpose yards, 37 touchdowns and reportedly the first $1 million contract in CFL history), got just two NFL seasons, finished with 882 all-purpose yards and never reached the end zone.

In their unending game of one-upmanship, Pruitt became one of the NFL’s most dangerous return men — aka, one of the baddest men on the planet.

“You know, my grandfather always told me you can find some good in any tragedy,” Pruitt says, “and the tragedy was we lost the game. The good was, from that point on, I made everybody who was not disciplined in covering punts that I returned — pay for it. Just like Johnny made us pay.

“And this is another part of the good that’s coming out of that tragedy: we became good friends.”

Comments / 0

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
661
Followers
816
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Fairbanks
Person
Johnny Rodgers
Person
Barry Switzer
Person
Greg Pruitt
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Football League#American Football#College Football#Cornhuskers#Espn#Ou#Big Red Rivalry#Heisman Trophy#Kodak All America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Devin Funchess first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but didn’t play for them that year. Despite re-signing for a second season in Titletown, his time with the team is now officially over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Funchess has been released off injured reserve...

Comments / 0

Community Policy