Topic - Vaccination Mandates

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

U.S. must approve AstraZeneca vaccine to rescue transatlantic travel with UK continue reading →. Before you ask for proof of vaccination, be aware of and prepare for legal and logistical ramifications to enforce the policy. continue reading →

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Public HealthSand Hills Express

New study reveals rate of “breakthrough” COVID cases

London — A study conducted in the U.K. offers some of the first large-scale, real-world data on how well vaccination protects people against catching a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection, and how well it protects breakthrough patients from becoming seriously ill. The results are encouraging. The peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in The...
Pharmaceuticalsmcdonoughvoice.com

Mandate coronavirus vaccinations

My students, peers and I are wearing masks on campus this semester in precaution of the still-lingering coronavirus. Classes are underway at Western Illinois University, where those faculty, staff and students who have been vaccinated must produce proof of vaccination. Those unvaccinated must submit themselves to weekly testing. Talk of...
Public Healthhotelnewsresource.com

WTTC Responds to the Latest Recommendations from the EU

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “Protecting public health must remain the priority and WTTC strongly supports safety protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the EU’s recommendation to reimpose restrictions on U.S. travellers is a step backwards and will only slow down the recovery of the sector.
Pharmaceuticalsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Mandates for vaccinated are confusing

For the last seven months, Joe Biden and Steve Sisolak have pleaded for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 saying that it will protect people from the virus. My wife and I enthusiastically got both the first and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine since both Biden and Sisolak claimed that once a person is fully vaccinated, then life can return to normal for those people.
Industrystaradvertiser.com

Off the News: Businesses mandating vaccines

Now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has received full federal authorization for those 16 and older, a slew of companies are mandating immunization for their workers. Each business needs to make its own policies, but especially for large public-facing companies, the commitment to public health was heartening to hear. In Hawaii, these include CVS, Hawaiian Airlines and American Savings Bank; Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank and Territorial Savings Bank had earlier announced vaccinations for employees.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
WorldArkansas Online

Pacific nation mandates vaccines

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo said Wednesday he'll continue to walk around his island nation without fear, despite a reported death threat against him over his government's vaccine mandate. A month ago, the Federated States of Micronesia became one of the few countries in...
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

No Vaccine Mandate Planned for State Workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Governor Doug Burgum says he no plans to order that state employees receive a Covid-19 vaccination. The latest CDC figures show a vaccination rate in the state of slightly over 41% with nearly 314,000 people fully vaccinated. Burgum says he’s hoping that FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will encourage more people to get their shots.
Tallahassee, FLcw34.com

Doctors group backs vaccine mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — The American Medical Association on Tuesday announced support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the public and private sectors. In a statement, the physicians group said front-line health care workers are overwhelmed as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the nation, causing hospitalizations to soar.
Militaryknoxfocus.com

Mandate COVID vaccinations for the military?

To some of us looking on from the outside it seems that Defense Secretary Austin and the Joint Chiefs’ Milley are intent on degrading our military. Here is an incomplete list: the reversal of Trump’s transgender policy, the removal of sexual assault cases from the chain of command, the instituting of Critical Race Theory, the hiring of a Pentagon chief of diversity and inclusion, the purging of “extremists”. One retired general said that the Biden Administration is intent on changing the military into “woke social justice warriors” ignoring the words of former defense secretary Mattis who said that “there should be only one measurable standard for our defense policies and priorities: Does the action make us more or less lethal.” In this administration’s case, the answer is “no”.
Taos, NMTaos News

Protesters decry mask, vaccine mandates

A group of about 50 people gathered outside Taos Town Hall, Thursday, Aug. 19, to protest recently re-imposed mask and social distancing mandates by the town and county governments. Many of those gathered also held signs displaying anti-vaccine messages. As cars drove by, there were honks of support, as well...
Public HealthPosted by
The 74

Mask Mandates, Vaccine Mandates & Collective Bargaining

The leaders of the two national teachers unions signaled a change of heart when it came to requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for school employees. Although their newfound vaccination advocacy had a number of qualifications, it did prompt many previously reluctant state and local unions to follow suit. Governors and school superintendents interpreted these statements of support […]

