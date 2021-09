Pearl Tenney Romney 97 years old of Prescott Arizona passed away on 17th August in the Arizona Pioneer Home in Prescott, Arizona. Pearl was born on 12 January 1924, in Thatcher Arizona to Nathan Orson and Mary Myrtle Wear Tenney. She was the last child of ten children. Her mother Myrtle where was a schoolteacher from Texas and New Mexico and her father Nathan was a cowboy and rancher from New Mexico and Arizona.