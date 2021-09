LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol has cut the ribbon on a new Lincoln headquarters, completing a consolidation process that was decades in the making. “Today marks the culmination of a major project that will provide great benefits to our NSP teammates and the citizens of Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “For decades, our Lincoln-based teammates have been scattered throughout the city at several offices. This project brings most of those teammates under one roof, which has already improved our operation in many ways.”