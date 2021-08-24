Kevin Park Doesn’t Deserve Censure, But Santa Clarans Deserve an Apology from Him
Tonight, the Santa Clara City Council has been asked by a resident to consider censuring Councilmember Kevin Park for his remarks that some people consider offensive. First, let me say that I understand the sentiment. Park has a history of making statements that could be considered offensive, antagonistic, or even inappropriate. However, I think it would be a mistake to censure him, and I offer another idea.santaclaranews.org
Comments / 0