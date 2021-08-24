Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara, CA

Kevin Park Doesn’t Deserve Censure, But Santa Clarans Deserve an Apology from Him

santaclaranews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, the Santa Clara City Council has been asked by a resident to consider censuring Councilmember Kevin Park for his remarks that some people consider offensive. First, let me say that I understand the sentiment. Park has a history of making statements that could be considered offensive, antagonistic, or even inappropriate. However, I think it would be a mistake to censure him, and I offer another idea.

santaclaranews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Park
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Censure#Santa Clarans#Fud#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy