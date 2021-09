Florida has yet again broken its case record as the state reported 25,991 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. Florida — which makes up about 6.5% of the U.S. population — accounted for 18.5% of the country’s new cases on Friday based on data the state is reporting to the CDC. As of Aug. 13, the state’s seven-day moving average of new cases was 21,662, up from a moving average of 5,151 on July 13. That number represents roughly a 320.5% increase, stemming from the highly contagious delta variant.