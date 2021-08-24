Summit hospital at capacity

SHOW LOW — With a “fourth wave” of COVID-19 infections soaring and for the last two weeks, Summit Hospital has been “at capacity,” new Chief Executive Officer Shawn Morrow said. The Independent sat down Thursday afternoon with the leadership of Summit Healthcare to hear what has been going on there and what it’s like for the healthcare professionals. Attending were CEO Morrow, Chief Nursing Officer Carolyn Jacobs and Marketing and Development Coordinator Nicole Simmons.