Obituaries

Darlene Webster

WMI Central
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarlene lived a life filled with adventures from the moment she was born on February 13th, 1938, to the day she left us on August 19th, 2021. Pajama Mahma as she was lovingly called is survived and remembered by her son Daren Webster, her daughter in law Martina Webster, her granddaughter Dalea Faulkner and her husband Brien Faulkner, great grandson Daen Faulkner, and niece Dior Wright.

www.wmicentral.com

NewsBreak
Obituaries
villages-news.com

Peggy Dawn Frank

Peggy Dawn Frank, 76, passed from this life at home on August 9, 2021 under the care of her husband John Frank Jr. and her son John Robert Frank in The Villages due to complications from cancer. Peggy was born in Baltimore Maryland the daughter of Robert and Ruth Fahnestock.
wcluradio.com

Donna Mae Caudle

Donna Mae Caudle, entered into the kingdom of God on August 17, 2021. She was greeted there by her sweet sister, Marilyn, her lovable brother, Alan, her Mama and Daddy, her dear nephew, Larry, and her precious granddaughter, Donieta Billings. And more. She left 6 dear children, the great love of her life, Gene Caudle, and over 60descendants, 2 brothers, Bruce, and Floyd Milsten, and 2 sisters, Sharon Conwell and Gloria Defries. She was so loved and will be so missed! A celebration of Donna’s life will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 26th at the A.F. Crow& Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home. A.F. Crow is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Caudle. Please share your condolence with the family atwww.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>. All those who wish to honor and remember Donna at the visitation or celebration. The family request that a mask or other appropriate facial covering be worn and practice physical distancing. For those not able to attend the celebration, the service for Donna will be livestreamed 1:00 pm Thursday, August 26th , where family and friends may visitwww.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.
Forest Park Review

Kay Duff, 91

Catherine Agnes (Kay) Duff, 91, died peacefully in her home in Forest Park on Aug. 12, 2021, following a bout with cancer that was discovered only months ago. Prior to that, she was sharp as a tack, and as healthy as one could be at her age. Born on Oct....
Nashville Scene

Ross Norton Has Died

Immensely sad news spread through Music City’s hip-hop scene this week. Much-loved MC, music-vid director and concert promoter Ross Norton, aka kidDEAD, has died. Norton was 36 years old. The cause of his death hasn’t been announced. Nashville hip-hop is getting a lot of well-deserved national attention at the moment....
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

My 600-Lb Life star Gina Marie Krasley has passed away. She was 30. The reality star, who was featured on Season 8 of the hit TLC series, passed away on Aug. 1. Her cause of death has not been revealed, though her obituary notes that she died "at home surrounded by her loving family."
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters. The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.
CelebritiesPopculture

Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Mourn Death of Family Friend

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, are mourning the loss of their friend. On Instagram, both Roker and Roberts paid tribute to Anthony Scotto Sr., who died at the age of 87, per Texas News Today. In both of their messages, they specifically sent their love to their good friend, Anthony Scotto Jr., regarding the loss of his father.
Republic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
villages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.
Sun-Journal

Mayo and Ward wed

BETHEL — A Justice of the Peace performed the wedding of Ariel Marie Mayo and Lawrence. on June 22, at the Stonybrook Campground. The bride is the daughter of Michelle and Jim Bonsey. Her grandparents are Marc and Charlotte Mayo. The groom is the son of Tammy White and late...
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rosemary Ellis, 78

Rosemary Ellis was born Sept. 15, 1941, in Florida. Please join us in celebrating the life of Rosemary at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021. Her family would like to extend an invitation to meet at her son Richard's home, 255 Moore Loop, Laclede, which has a lovely view of hers as well. It will be an afternoon to simply remember Rosemary's kind, compassionate, and witty spirit with those who loved her.
valleyjournal.net

Merle Jore

RONAN — It is with mixed emotions, in one sense great sorrow and in another, relief, that the family of Merle Jore announce his passing on Aug. 11. Sorrow because we have lost a patriarch and a good man … relief because his last year was lived in too much discomfort. Merle was born, he always used to say, “on a rock in North Dakota on Oct. 10, 1939.” His mother, Merriam (Hallan), and his father, Ben, moved to the Mission Valley, bringing along Merle and his brother, Gordon, as small children.
NRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bringing Up Bates:’ Josie Balka Celebrates Two Months With Baby Hazel

It’s an exciting time for the Bringing Up Bates family. Josie Bates Balka recently gave birth to her second baby, a daughter named Hazel Sloane. After she was born, Hazel had to spend some time in the NICU. Josie shared that, throughout her pregnancy with Hazel, her blood was fighting against her daughter’s blood. After she was born, doctors found that she has an “exceedingly rare blood condition.” The baby also had jaundice.
Picayune Item

Miracle Tasha Lynn Robinson

He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Psalm 91:1. Miracle Tasha Lynn was born December 9,1979, in Picayune, MS, to parents Diane Robinson and Billie Wilson. She attended both Pearl River Central and Picayune Memorial High School. Miracle...
Laredo Morning Times

Norma Morris, Veteran Country Music Publicist, Dies at 82

Norma Morris, a veteran country music publicist, died Aug. 20 at her home in Kingston Springs, TN, at age 82. The cause of death was given as complications of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Among the artists Morris worked with were Waylon Jennings, Steve Wariner, Ralph Stanley, Merle Haggard, Exile, Paul...
The Sanford Herald

Jeremiah Joseph McDougald

SANFORD — Jeremiah Joseph McDougald, 67, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday (08/04/21) at his home. The visitation was Friday at Knotts Funeral Home in Sanford. Jeremiah was born Oct. 13, 1953, he was preceded in death by his parents, Preston James and Isabell Walker McDougald; and two...

