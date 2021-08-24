Pilsen small business owner Juan Giron: ‘Please, Mr. Assessor, extend our tax appeal time…don’t price us out’

Small business owner Juan Giron, the owner of ‘Giron Books’, a multilingual bookstore in Pilsen, joins Lisa Dent who is filling in for Bob Sirott. Mr. Giron tells us that he has owned Giron Books, a staple of the Pilsen community, since 1985. Now it appears that their property tax bill has increased by a margin of 350%. Juan is just one of many small business owners in the community that this is happening to, in some cases literally overnight, in an effort to try to price them out of their property.