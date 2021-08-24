Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pilsen small business owner Juan Giron: ‘Please, Mr. Assessor, extend our tax appeal time…don’t price us out’

wgnradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall business owner Juan Giron, the owner of ‘Giron Books’, a multilingual bookstore in Pilsen, joins Lisa Dent who is filling in for Bob Sirott. Mr. Giron tells us that he has owned Giron Books, a staple of the Pilsen community, since 1985. Now it appears that their property tax bill has increased by a margin of 350%. Juan is just one of many small business owners in the community that this is happening to, in some cases literally overnight, in an effort to try to price them out of their property.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Pilsen#Business Owner#Giron Books#Giron Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second-most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as the flames raged toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still threatened...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy