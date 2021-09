The musky perfume of dark purple muscadines and green-gold scuppernongs announces autumn in eastern North Carolina. While many think that they’re two different kinds of grapes, scuppernongs are actually a variety of muscadine, and an old one. Scuppernong was the first cultivar of muscadine and was named after the area of Tyrrell County where it was first recorded in the 18th century. For those accustomed to the taste of European grapes, the distinctive earthiness of muscadines is something completely different. But for those whose roots are in the rivers and swamps of the Coastal Plain, it’s a sweet memory. — Debbie Moose.