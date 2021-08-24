Trottman, Keison Donyea - (18) 2709(A)(4)Harassment and 2 additional charges

Lititz Borough – The LBPD arrested Brian Scott WHITMAN, age 47, of Ephrata for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and Following Too Closely. On 07/10/2021 at around 2:34pm, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Main Street and North Oak Street for a crash involving three vehicles. When Officers arrived, they discovered WHITMAN standing outside of one of the crashed vehicles. Officers determined that WHITMAN was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested. WHITMAN was transported to the LBPD where a drug influence evaluation was performed by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). WHITMAN provided samples of his blood and was released from custody with toxicology results pending. A subsequent laboratory report indicated positive findings of Fentanyl and Norfentanyl in WHITMAN’s blood. WHITMAN will be summoned to appear in Court.