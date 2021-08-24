Trottman, Keison Donyea - (18) 2709(A)(4)Harassment and 2 additional charges
On August 24, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Keison D. Trottman was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On June 29, 2021 at 2:03 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the Rumberger's Gulf Gas Station located at 4840 Gettysburg Road for reports of a disturbance. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. Two employees still on scene described what happened.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
