Public Safety

Trottman, Keison Donyea - (18) 2709(A)(4)Harassment and 2 additional charges

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

On August 24, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Keison D. Trottman was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On June 29, 2021 at 2:03 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to the Rumberger's Gulf Gas Station located at 4840 Gettysburg Road for reports of a disturbance. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. Two employees still on scene described what happened.

Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Flanagan, Timothy Patrick - Theft of Property Lost and 1 additional charge

On August 12, 2021 at 1123 hrs., These Pennsboro Township Police Department responded to Penn State urgent care located at 431 N. 21st St., Camp Hill for a non-active theft. The victim reported leaving his iPad in the waiting area of the hospital. The investigation revealed the suspect to be Timothy Flanagan of Enola. Officers located Flanagan who was still in possession of the stolen IPad. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Simmons, Andre Bernard - (18) 3925 (A) Receiving Stolen Property

On August 30, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Andre B. Simmons was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On July 18, 2021 around 10:45 AM, a Lower Allen Township Police Department officer noticed a white Lincoln Town car driving in the Walmart parking lot with inspections stickers taped to the windshield.
Retailcrimewatchpa.com

metzo, Lauren Nicole - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1) and 1 additional charge

The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department arrested Lauren Nicole Metzo on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. Holding Department: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department. Docket Number: MJ-15203-CR-0000157-2021. Reference ID: P20336384. On November 22nd, 2020 at 1502 hours, Units from the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department responded to the Giant Food Store, 1393...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gallagher, Robert Andrew - 1 count Criminal Trespass (F3) and 2 additional charges

Robert Andrew Gallagher, M/30, was arrested on August 19, 2021 for Criminal Trespass, Possession of Controlled Substance and Defiant Trespass after police responded to 555 North Broad Street, Doylestown Borough for a report of a man banging on a residents door. Mr. Gallagher was previously arrested at the property and per his bail condition he was told that he was not allowed to return. While under arrest Mr. Gallagher was searched and found in possession of two clear baggies containing a white powdery substance consistent with heroin/fentanyl. Gallagher was arraigned, bail set at 10% $5,000, and remanded to Bucks County Prison. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Kennett Square, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Mangini, Angela - (1) Count Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police Officer and 3 additional charges

On August 15, 2021 at approximately 5:18PM, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV in the 200 block of South Union Street, Kennett Square Borough. The operator of the vehicle, Angela Mangini, 39, of Kennett Square was stopped due to a known Bench Warrant issued by the Chester County District Attorney's Office. After Officers repeatedly asked Mangini to turn her vehicle off, she put the vehicle in drive and sped away from the Officer. On August 23, 2021 District Court 15-3-04 issued an Arrest Warrant for Angela Mangini for fleeing and eluding and other related traffic offenses.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Cooper, Vincent L - (1 count) Burglary (F1) and 3 additional charges

An arrest warrant has been issued for Vincent L. Cooper, M/40, Philadelphia, PA. Cooper is wanted in connection with an incident on August 12,2021, at Harborview Rehabilitation, Doylestown Borough. Video surveillance shows Cooper entering the kitchen, overflowing the sink and coffee maker, throwing trash on the floor and stealing several items belonging to the facility. He is also seen entering the kitchen office and taking personal items belonging to a staff member. A Criminal Complaint has been filed and police are asking anyone with information regarding the location of Vincent L. Cooper to submit a tip using the button below or call 215-345-4143. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Watts, Vanessa Annette - (18) 4101 A1 Forgery (F2) (1 ct) and 1 additional charge

UPDATE: The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department arrested Vanessa Annette Watts on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. Holding Department: Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police. Docket Number: MJ-15102-CR-0000165-2021. Reference ID: P21162606. The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division, conducted an investigation involving the fraudulent use of the victim's identity to title...
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1) count DUS

Geedy, Penny J - (1) count 35 780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2 additional charges. On 08/29/2021 at 1105 hours Carlisle Police stopped a vehicle traveling 42 in a 25 on North West Street. Investigation revealed that Penny Geedy was the operator of the vehicle and she was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Geedy was charged with the aforementioned offenses as a...
Stevens, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Galbreath, Michael - Criminal Trespass (F-3) and 1 additional charge

Michael Galbreath, 41, of Stevens, PA was charged with Criminal Trespass and Driving Under the Influence after an incident that occurred at a residence in the 600 block of South 6th Street in Denver Borough. On August 30, 2021 at 1658 hours, East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for a male that entered the garage of a family member and did damage to items. The male, identified as Galbreath, had been previously told that he was not to be on the property.
Kennett Square, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Brown, Josiah - (1) Count Corruption of Minors and 3 additional charges

The Kennett Square Police Department arrested Brown, Josiah on Monday August 23rd, 2021. Issuing Authority: Kennett Square Police Department. On November 30, 2020, Officers were dispatched for a multiple vehicle break in report in the 700 Block of Lafayette Street, Kennett Square Borough. There were a total of seven vehicles broken into and the only thing missing was a bag of clothing from one vehicle. Officers were able to obtain multiple fingerprints from the vehicles. On February 17, 2021 latent print analysis reports were received for the fingerprints submitted which matched two individuals, one being Josiah Brown, 18, of Wilmington, DE. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04 and on March 8, 2021 an Arrest Warrant was issued for Josiah Brown on the above charges.
Palmyra, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Aguilar, Maricela A - Harassment (S) and Driving Unregistered Vehicle (S)

On August 13, 2021, the Palmyra Borough Police Department was detailed to Jubilee Ministries, 232 West Main Street, Palmyra, PA, 17078, for a report of a customer causing a disturbance. A subject, later identified as Maricela A. Aguilar, showed up at the store, attempted to leave with property that belonged to Jubilee Ministries, yelled at employees when they intervened, continued pulling on the merchandise, and threw a pillow at an employee. On August 17, 2021, 2 citations were filed with District Judge Garver's office, charging Aguilar with one count of Harassment and and one count of Registration and Certificate of Title Required, both are summary offenses.
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

WHITMAN, Brian Scott - Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (3 counts) and 1 additional charge

Lititz Borough – The LBPD arrested Brian Scott WHITMAN, age 47, of Ephrata for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and Following Too Closely. On 07/10/2021 at around 2:34pm, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Main Street and North Oak Street for a crash involving three vehicles. When Officers arrived, they discovered WHITMAN standing outside of one of the crashed vehicles. Officers determined that WHITMAN was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested. WHITMAN was transported to the LBPD where a drug influence evaluation was performed by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). WHITMAN provided samples of his blood and was released from custody with toxicology results pending. A subsequent laboratory report indicated positive findings of Fentanyl and Norfentanyl in WHITMAN’s blood. WHITMAN will be summoned to appear in Court.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1) count 5503 (A)(4) Disorderly Conduct (S)

Coaker, Derek Michael - 6111(g)(4)(ii) Sale or Transfer of Firearms (F3) and 2 additional charges. On June 29th, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was notified that on July 25th, 2020, Derek Coaker attempted to purchase a firearm at Sportsman's Warehouse. Coaker has a previous felony conviction which prohibits him from purchasing firearms. Charges were filed and an arrest warrant...
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Tobey, Mark Edward - ( (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 5 additional charges

Mark Edward Tobey, M/41, was arrested on the above charges on August 18, 2021. Police responded to 625 N. Main Street, Doylestown Borough for a domestic disturbance and were told that the male fled. When police located Tobey he was visibly intoxicated and told police that he had been drinking. A witness stated that she saw Tobey shove a female guest who then fell and hit her head on a metal railing. Tobey was taken into custody and became verbally and actively combative including threatening police officers and resisting arrest. Tobey was arraigned, bail set at 10% $175,000 and remanded to Bucks County Prison. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Rohrer, Stephanie A. - (1) Count DUI General Impairment (M) and 5 additional charges

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1905hours, Manor Township Police were dispatched to the area of River Road for a report of an intoxicated female operating a vehicle in a reckless manner. The vehicle was located in the 600 block of Letort Road and stopped by Sergeant Kim Geyer and Officer Phil Eck. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stephanie ROHRER, 41, of Columbia. ROHRER was highly intoxicated and suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. ROHRER was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana. ROHRER was transported for a breath test, which revealed her BAC to be .182%. As a result, Officer Eck charged ROHRER with DUI General Impairment, DUI Highest Rate, possession of marijuana, failing to drive on the right side of the road, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
Retailcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1)

Sinniger, Dane Albert - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1) and 1 additional charge. On July 15th, 2020, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received information about a non-active retail theft that occurred earlier on this date at the Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road. Video surveillance showed a white male stealing several carts full of merchadise from the store and...
Reinholds, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Uhland, Andrew F - 2 counts DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

Andrew F Uhland, 38, of Reinholds, PA was charged with 2 counts of Driving Under the Influence and a traffic violation after a traffic stop that occurred in the area of Smokestown Road and N. Muddy Creek Road on August 5, 2021. At 2159 hours, Uhland's vehicle was stopped for having an expired registration. Officers determined that Uhland was impaired and a breath test indicated that he had a blood alcohol concentration of .21% at the time of the test. Uhland was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Smith, Pernell Robert - (3 Counts) Forgery (Felony) and 2 additional charges

On August 16, 2021 at approximately 12:30 PM, a WRPD Officer was dispatched for a report of stolen checks from a borough business victim located in the 600 block of Penn Avenue. The Officer arrived, spoke to the victim, collected information and initiated an investigation. The investigation was then turned over to a WRPD Criminal Investigator (CI). Through the CI's investigation it was determined that a known male, identified as Pernell Robert SMITH, took checks from the business victim, forged information on the checks and cashed them without the victim's permission. An arrest warrant has been issued against SMITH for the listed offenses.

