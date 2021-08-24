Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Bertie Ann Johnson

Kingsport Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Bertie Ann Johnson, 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021, from an extended illness at her residence with her family by her side. Bertie was born in Gate City, Virginia, to her parents Raymond and Nannie Repass. She attended school at Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Virginia. Bertie worked at Parks Belk for 12 years as a Buyer. Later, she spent 26 years at the Hawkins County Press as a quality assurance inspector. Bertie was highly active with her community and church. She was a member of the Homemaker’s Club and the Golden Eagles.

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
Gate City, VA
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Church Hill, TN
City
Gate City, VA
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Fort Blackmore, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Dye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Shoemaker High School#Buyer#The Hawkins County Press#The Homemaker S Club#The Golden Eagles#U S Air Force#Kool Aid#Mac#Friends For The Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as the flames raged toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still threatened...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy