KINGSPORT - Bertie Ann Johnson, 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021, from an extended illness at her residence with her family by her side. Bertie was born in Gate City, Virginia, to her parents Raymond and Nannie Repass. She attended school at Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Virginia. Bertie worked at Parks Belk for 12 years as a Buyer. Later, she spent 26 years at the Hawkins County Press as a quality assurance inspector. Bertie was highly active with her community and church. She was a member of the Homemaker’s Club and the Golden Eagles.