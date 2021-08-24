Seaport Spotlight: Herman Miller

Pioneer in design

Whether you’re working from home or the office, the unsung hero of a productive workday is a supportive desk chair. Lucky for you, the furniture pioneer recently opened their first Boston storefront in the Seaport. Setting new standards of living and working since 1905, Herman Miller offers an array of modern office essentials and state-of-the-art ergonomic seating that can all be tested at their newest location. From performance seating to pillows, Herman Miller has everything needed to set up an at-home office or make that cubicle a bit more comfy.

Visit them in store at 83 Pier 4 Blvd, and learn more here.

Store Hours:

Monday-Saturday, 10AM-6PM

Sunday, 12PM-6PM