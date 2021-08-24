Lankford, Kristina K - Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

Kristina K. Lankford, F/69, Doylestown, PA, was arrested for Simple Assault and Harassment on August 23, 2021. The victim came to headquarters to report the assault and was bleeding from multiple scratches to the face and cuts on the arm. The victim stated that they had engaged in a verbal argument with Lankford that then turned into a physical altercation. Lankford was taken into custody, arraigned and bail set at $20,000 unsecured. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are innocent until and unless proven guilty.