A Utah State University flight instructor and her husband were two of the three victims of a plane crash east of Bountiful on Sunday. According to a statement from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Kallie Edwards Peterson and her husband, Tyson Peterson, both 24, of Logan, were passengers in a single engine plane piloted by 28-year-old J. Parker Christensen that crashed in a remote area of Sessions Mountain, east of Bountiful on Sunday evening.