Dallas, TX

TSA Face Mask Requirement for Public Transit Extended through January

Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YErRS_0bbIAX3W00

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently issued a Security Directive extending the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, while onboard or indoors through Jan. 18, 2022 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will continue to require CDC-approved face masks be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers and operators at all times while on DART vehicles, including buses, trains and paratransit vehicles, Trinity Railway Express (TRE) trains, in agency buildings and onboard the Dallas Streetcar.

Refusing to wear a mask, unless exempted or excluded under the CDC guidelines, is a violation of federal law. Failure to comply will result in denial of boarding or removal, and passengers may be subject to federal penalties.

Face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers are installed on all buses, light rail vehicles and Dallas streetcars, and these will continue to be available to all passengers.

If a DART passenger is concerned with someone not wearing a mask, they should contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, or use the "DART Say Something" app, available for free on the Apple Store or on Google Play.

Staying Safe While Riding DART

DART remains committed to doing everything possible to keep both patrons and employees safe through this pandemic. DART remains in close contact with local, state and national health authorities, including the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC. The agency encourages passengers who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms to stay home and avoid public places.

