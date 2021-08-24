Gamco Corp. launches new products

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Virus Filtration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global virus filtration market was valued at US$ 1,238.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific is expected to drive the global market. Moreover, rise in investments in R&D by public and private sectors is projected to augment the global market between 2018 and 2026.