Soccer-Medics who saved Eriksen at Euros to receive UEFA President’s Award

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The medical staff who saved Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s life at the European Championship in June are set to receive the UEFA President’s Award, Europe’s soccer governing body said on Tuesday. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening defeat by Finland and received life-saving treatment https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/denmarks-eriksen-given-cpr-during-euro-2020-clash-2021-06-12 on the pitch before...

