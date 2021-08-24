Soccer-Medics who saved Eriksen at Euros to receive UEFA President’s Award

Jorginho capped off an unforgettable 2020-21 season with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, beating out teammate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. For both club and country, the Brazil-born midfielder excelled. His seven Premier League goals were the most for Chelsea as the Blues finished fourth in the table, and he was instrumental in the club going on to beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final.