Work continues to progress on the hotel and residential conversion of the 100-year-old Crown Building at 730 Fifth Avenue in Midtown into the Aman New York. Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy and developed by OKO Group, the project involves the construction of a low-rise annex and the restoration and repurposing of the original 26-story structure, which was designed by Warren and Wetmore and served as the first home of the Museum of Modern Art. The property is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 57th Street.