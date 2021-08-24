Rock Hall of Fame Names Sarah Faith winner of "From Garage to Glory" Competition

Branch, Vermeil Hall finalists: Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. Branch is the senior candidate and Vermeil is the nominee in the coaches category picked Tuesday by a five-person committee of Hall of Fame voters. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Branch and Vermeil must receive 80% of the vote from the entire 49-member selection committee when it meets early next year. Branch played 14 seasons from 1972-85, ranking in the top five in the NFL in catches (501), yards receiving (8,685) and touchdown catches (67) over that span. Branch died in 2019 at age 71. Vermeil won 120 games in the regular season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles (1980) and St. Louis Rams (1999) to Super Bowl appearances. His "Greatest Show on Turf" Rams won the Super Bowl 23-16 over Tennessee. The selection committee will also consider 15 modern era finalists and one contributor, who will be named on Aug. 31. The preliminary list of modern era candidates will be picked in September, then trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and the 15 finalists in January. The Class of 2022 will be formally enshrined next summer in Canton, Ohio.