RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill Monday that would do away with the permit someone must obtain from a county sheriff before buying a pistol. The legislation germinated from complaints that sheriffs in urban counties were not acting on permit applications in a timely manner when a glut of requests arrived during the pandemic. The original bill would have allowed applicants to file an application in a county contiguous to where they live.