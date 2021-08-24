Cancel
New York City, NY

How an informed property maintenance plan can prevent structural failures - by Kevin Paul

 9 days ago

When any part of a structure fails, the first questions are why and how. To answer these questions failure analysis must be conducted, and the root cause determined. According to professionals who specialize in failure analysis, the root cause most often points to improper or deferred maintenance. This cause should give us all a level of comfort because it can be prevented by what is, as common sense would dictate, proper maintenance. However, the problem remains that if building owners are unaware of what proper maintenance of their building includes, failure will continue to be what prompts deterioration and changes to structures. The key is learning from past building failures and taking a detailed look into the requirements of the property maintenance code to establish a plan to ensure the building’s health remains intact.

