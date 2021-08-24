Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

1257 Stonefield Crossing

News Argus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful home with 3 bedrooms - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. Like new and all One-level living in this convenient bungalow style home minutes from downtown W-S, WSSU and walking distance to Reynolds Park golf course and Quarry Park! The living room offers a huge space to accommodate large furniture. The flex space just off the living room works perfect for an in-home office. The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling.

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#The Living Room#Walking Distance#Park Golf#Bungalow#Wssu#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

1047 W Academy St

Studio Apartment Near Wake Hospital and Down Town - Studio Apartment Near Wake Hospital and Down Town (hardwood floors throughout) - Great top floor apartment right off Academy St. Unit is cozy and efficient place to live. Water, trash, and parking included. Great for those wanting to be near downtown. All units are wired for Time Warner. All stainless fixtures and hardwood floors. Big windows offer nice lighting. Key-less touch pad keeps hallway doors secure. Convenient to business 40. Limit 1 person per studio.
Thomasville, NCNews Argus

305 Salem St

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo near downtown Thomasville - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo near downtown Thomasville. Convenient to shopping and dining. Kitchen has freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new countertops and stainless steel refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and range hood. Fresh paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Comes with spacious rear outdoor space and 2 large storage buildings.
Real EstateNews Argus

1721 Ardsley St.

2 Bedroom Ardmore Bungalow - This newly listed 2 bedroom home is close to Baptist Hospital and Downtown. A heat-pump providing all electric central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, large back yard. Large basement. Off street parking with a space in a detached garage. Pets allowed with fee,...
Real EstateNews Argus

1155 Montgomery

A Wonderful Bungalow in Historic West Salem - 2 bedrooms and 1 baths. Large unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. Appliance included range, refrigerator. washer and dryer connections. Heat pump for central heat and air. Washer dryer and lawnmower provided but not maintained. Pets allowed with fee, breed and...
House RentNews Argus

1418-1424 GLADE STREET

1424-A Glade St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!! - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Basement Level, Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW, Stack W/D, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Private Entrance At Side Of Building. Off St. Pkg, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet...
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

2344 Queen St

Great Ardmore house - To view this home you may come by our office at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd Winston-Salem, NC and check out the key with a $20.00 refundable key deposit. You may keep the key for up to 24 hours. Office hours Mon-Fri 8:30-5:30. Neat and well kept...
House RentNews Argus

5515 West Market Street

Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment is designed to maximize space and comfort. Also included, lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
House RentNews Argus

843001- Westgate Apartments- 101-114 Westgate Circle

108-D Westgate Cir-1BR/1BA-Cottage Apt!! - 1BR/1BA, SS S/R/DW/Micro, Large Living Rm, Sunroom, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Laundry Facility On Site, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit and 10 days Free Rent!!!. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age or...
Real EstateNews Argus

773 Runningbrook Ln

Coming Soon! This home is currently occupied and will be available very soon! Please contact us for additional information, or let us know if you would like to consider some of our other homes available for immediate viewing. Thank you for respecting the privacy of our current resident by not disturbing them.
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,900

Beautiful large FULL BRICK home with over 6000 sq ft, 5 bedroom 4 1/2 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Bells Crossing Neighborhood of Mooresville. Open floor plan, Chef's Kitchen with Island that seats 7+ and 42" soft close cabinets,10ft ceilings and 8ft doors throughout main floor. The 2 story Living room is filled with Natural Light and features Gas fireplace. Finished basement with 10ft ceilings has a guest suite that can sleep 5+! Whole house water softener and filtration system with reverse osmosis. Yard irrigation system, security system, 3 car garage, hidden secret room. Energy star certified. Home has 2 adjacent lots with plenty of room for a pool, ~1.6 usable acres! Community has pool, club house, playground, tennis/basketball courts. Basement level=1365 finished sq ft, 1020 heated and cooled unfinished sq ft that can be finished, total 2385 sq ft Virtual tour:https://www.hommati.com/3DTour-AerialVideo/unbranded/151-Campanile-Dr-Mooresville-NC--HPI7835864.
Stoughton, WIWiscnews.com

6 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $489,000

Fabulous home with very versatile floor plan offering single-level living or multi-family w/a private entrance. Space abound with over 5000 sq ft, 6 Bedrooms/3 full baths & 2-1/2 baths in a completely remodeled home with designer finishes. Grand open floor plan, everything on the first floor was taken down to the studs. Cooks kitchen with soapstone countertop, marble backsplash, slate appliances, huge Kitchen Island and pantry. Walnut floors, large living space, expansive windows. The spacious master has an en suite w/walk in shower, free standing soaking tub, two master closets w/it’s own den. 2nd floor 3bdrms/1.5 bath, kitchen, dinette & LR. FR. Back deck & patio ready. Think Air B 'n B , Mother in law suite or single or multi generational space. Please park in driveway on the South St.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7320 Spout Hill Road

A home with character and charm! This truly delightful stone cape cod is nestled on a lovely, private lot backing to church property. The main level features hardwood floors, an inviting living room highlighted by a wood burning fireplace with a wood stove, a big family kitchen with plenty of counterpace open to the dining area, a primary bedroom with en-suite bath, second bedroom and a study adjacent to another full bath. Hardwood floors continue throughout the upper level where you will find two additional bedrooms and a third full bath. The lower level has a large recreation room, plenty of storage and is newly carpeted. Enjoy the screened in porch and expansive deck overlooking this peaceful setting and fenced back yard. The detached garage and large parking pad add additional convenience. Updates include new roof 2018, new oil tank 2020, new water heater 2019, garage roof renovation 2020, new sump pump 2016, radon remediation system installed, new dishwasher 2021, replacement windows . Retaining wall replaced with addition of tiered garden landscaping 2013. Fencing repaired/replaced 2020. Regular tree service and trimming and regular HVAC service since 2014.Walking distance to downtown Sykesville and close vicinity to Piney Run Reservoir, Patapsco State Park, Sykesville Linear Trail and Liberty Reservoir. Ideally located between Baltimore/ Washington/ Columbia and Frederick. Be sure to give this a look. This home has it all!
House RentNews Argus

5965 Old Plank Road

TOLLGATE - BETHABARA PARK BLVD.! - Extra nice - gas fireplace, private patio, outside storage room, one-story building -- no one above or below! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, cute kitchen, skylight. Community has clubhouse and pool. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections. Gas heat, central air, water included. Pet considered. One-year lease.
Real EstateNews Argus

345 Butler Avenue

A great Condo In The Hamptons Commons Community - The 3 bedroom property features 2 1/2 baths. Refrigerator and Washer dryer connections. Patio features additional storage. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well. (336) 722-6133.
High Point, NCNews Argus

3420 Corvair Dr

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74. What you get: the property has a nice sized lot, dishwasher, new fridge, ceiling fans, nice flooring, updated paint, kitchen island, and much more!
House RentNews Argus

640-A Rugby Row

END UNIT TOWNHOME ON OLD TOWN CLUB GOLF COURSE! - Well-decorated end unit with wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, shutters, remodeled kitchen and much more! Main level has entry, dining room, kitchen with laundry/pantry, half bath and living room that opens to a private patio with outside storage. Upper level has two bedrooms, each with its own full bath. Central air; central gas heat. $995.00 per month with one-year lease. No inside smoking. Pet considered. Tenant pays gas and electric.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

121 Gallop Dr

Move in February 2020 to your Savannah Model! This new townhome features a full width great room that opens to the kitchen with a spectacular island that will WOW your family and friends. There is an option to create a private, enclosed den or home office on the lower level of this well thought out floor plan. The owner+GGs suite is in the rear of the home for optimum privacy. Home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 powder rooms, 2 car garage, Designer Burlap Cabinets, Crema Caramel Granite, Oak Stonewash , Engineered hardwood throughout main level, Modern Electric Fireplace w/ mantel, Tray Ceilings in Master Bedroom, Spacious Open Concept Floor Plan and More!
Real EstateNews Argus

200 Pitcher Ct

Convenient 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in quiet community! - This beautiful 1,300 square foot home has a gorgeous kitchen with bay window dining area, gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling living room, and privacy fenced back yard with patio. Very nice master suite with large closet and private bath. Easy access, single story, with park like common areas. Private neighborhood close Hanes Mall area. Owner supplies kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Tenant to pay utilities - electric, gas, water/sewer.
House RentNews Argus

2421 Eagle Creek Court

Eagle Creek Condos at Hillcrest! - Main level, wood floors in great room and hallway, carpet in bedrooms. Lots of storage, large closets. Kitchen has island and stainless steel appliances. Heat pump for central heat and air. Tenant pays electric. No inside smoking; pet considered. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
Connecticut StateNews Argus

2909 BURKE PLACE CT

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome available on September 1st This townhome has new LVP flooring in the downstairs. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room, living room with fireplace, 1st floor laundry and 1/2 bath is your first floor. On your second floor you have 2 large bedrooms with private baths in each bedroom. Lots of closet space for storage. Nice screened in back porch with new indoor/outdoor carpet for entertaining. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Water is included. You may have up to 2 pets with a one-time non refundable pet fee of $250.00. Please call 336-494-6080 ext. 102 for more information or to set up an appointment to view this home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy