Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Madison Regional Health System makes donation to DSU

dsu.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRHS will donate $100,000 yearly for the next 10 years. A rising Madison community has fostered mutual support between Dakota State University and Madison Regional Health System (MRHS) over time. This year a renewed agreement marks that support and collaboration with a $100,000 yearly donation from MRHS to Dakota State for the next 10 years.This financial support from MRHS reflects an investment in and dedication to the DSU Foundation, and its efforts to provide scholarships for students and help fund additional opportunities at DSU.

dsu.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsu#Charity#Mrhs#Dsu#Institutional Advancement#Dakota State University
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy