Madison Regional Health System makes donation to DSU
MRHS will donate $100,000 yearly for the next 10 years. A rising Madison community has fostered mutual support between Dakota State University and Madison Regional Health System (MRHS) over time. This year a renewed agreement marks that support and collaboration with a $100,000 yearly donation from MRHS to Dakota State for the next 10 years.This financial support from MRHS reflects an investment in and dedication to the DSU Foundation, and its efforts to provide scholarships for students and help fund additional opportunities at DSU.dsu.edu
Comments / 0