Tech-focused marketing firm Constellation Agency is taking the entire 21st floor of One World Trade Center from Condé Nast. Advance Publications, parent company of Condé Nast, entered into a long-term sublease with Constellation to take 48,000 square feet of Condé Nast’s space, the New York Post first reported. The deal comes as the media company, which publishes Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, is trying to unload office space at the tower after settling its nearly $10 million in back rent with its World Trade Center landlords.