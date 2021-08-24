2035 Ardmore Village Dr

$500,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VALO2006946. Scenic 15 acres of land only minutes from Leesburg, VA! Bring your horses! This secluded lot is surrounded by established homes, including the Historic Selma Mansion, but the mature tree line surrounding the property offers ample privacy, offering the best of both worlds. Across the street is a natural buffer owned by Raspberry Falls Golf and Hunt Club, with a golf green just beyond the buffer. A small creek runs across the middle of the property. A geophysical study was completed in 2012 identifying a 1 acre buildable house site which includes potential septic and well locations. This lot is not part of an HOA and is presently in county agricultural land use growing Rye for a local distillery until December 2023. Buyer would be responsible for any rollback-taxes if removed from land use program prior to contract end.