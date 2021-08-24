Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

2035 Ardmore Village Dr

News Argus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Level Living in Conveniently located Ardmore Village - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. One Level Living in Conveniently located Ardmore Village! Just a little sprucing up and this lovely home is ready for a new new tenant! Open living area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Lovely sunroom is perfect for enjoying each of the seasons NC has to offer. Expansive primary suite with dual vanity bath and ample closet space. Level backyard. Minutes to schools, shopping and dining.

www.thenewsargus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ardmore#Nc Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Apartments Houses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

1 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $54,900

Spacious main level one-bedroom near WFU! Under lease, great tenant since 11/30/2018, rent $595, M-M lease. Exterior photos current. Interior photos from 2010 -- no recent ones (we do not publish photos of tenant belongings). Built-in shelves in dining, bar between kitchen and dining, pedestal sink and nice tiled shower in bath, large master closet plus hall closet, washer/dryer connections. Cash flow for 2020 and 2021-073121 attached. Old/dry ceiling stain from unit above under repair. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL DUE DILIGENCE. Seller is NC real estate broker.
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

1047 W Academy St

Studio Apartment Near Wake Hospital and Down Town - Studio Apartment Near Wake Hospital and Down Town (hardwood floors throughout) - Great top floor apartment right off Academy St. Unit is cozy and efficient place to live. Water, trash, and parking included. Great for those wanting to be near downtown. All units are wired for Time Warner. All stainless fixtures and hardwood floors. Big windows offer nice lighting. Key-less touch pad keeps hallway doors secure. Convenient to business 40. Limit 1 person per studio.
Thomasville, NCNews Argus

305 Salem St

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo near downtown Thomasville - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo near downtown Thomasville. Convenient to shopping and dining. Kitchen has freshly painted kitchen cabinets, new countertops and stainless steel refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and range hood. Fresh paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Comes with spacious rear outdoor space and 2 large storage buildings.
House RentNews Argus

1418-1424 GLADE STREET

1424-A Glade St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!! - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Basement Level, Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW, Stack W/D, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Private Entrance At Side Of Building. Off St. Pkg, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet...
Real EstateNews Argus

817 S Hawthorne Rd

Colonial beauty in Ardmore! - A large historic home in the middle of Ardmore. Listed on the National register of historic places this home features modern features with classic charm. Backroom could be either a bedroom with en-suite bath or perfect office. Living room has wonderful hardwood floors. Separate Dining and bonus room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with gas range.
Real EstateNews Argus

1721 Ardsley St.

2 Bedroom Ardmore Bungalow - This newly listed 2 bedroom home is close to Baptist Hospital and Downtown. A heat-pump providing all electric central heat and air. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, large back yard. Large basement. Off street parking with a space in a detached garage. Pets allowed with fee,...
Real EstateNews Argus

1155 Montgomery

A Wonderful Bungalow in Historic West Salem - 2 bedrooms and 1 baths. Large unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. Appliance included range, refrigerator. washer and dryer connections. Heat pump for central heat and air. Washer dryer and lawnmower provided but not maintained. Pets allowed with fee, breed and...
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

2344 Queen St

Great Ardmore house - To view this home you may come by our office at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd Winston-Salem, NC and check out the key with a $20.00 refundable key deposit. You may keep the key for up to 24 hours. Office hours Mon-Fri 8:30-5:30. Neat and well kept...
House RentNews Argus

5515 West Market Street

Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath - This Two-Bedroom apartment home with a split-bedroom floor plan, the two bedroom apartment is designed to maximize space and comfort. Also included, lots of storage space with multiple closets through the apartment! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

631 Village Gate Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Don't Miss this 3 bedroom Home in the heart of Midlothian sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac! The Eat-In Kitchen features STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, Newer Countertops, WHITE Cabinets, Subway Tile Backsplash, New Fixtures and Flooring, and Pantry. Family Room offers tons of Natural light, a gas fireplace, and access to the back deck that overlooks a private backyard with Fire pit perfect for entertaining your guests! 2nd Floor features three bedrooms, including Large Master with Walk-in Closet, and Updated Private Ensuite with new flooring and vanities. Yard has been meticulously maintained. Newer HVAC (2015), Vinyl Siding and Windows, Updated Bathrooms, and much more! Ideally situated near Great Schools, Restaurants, and Shopping! This won't last long!
Real EstateNews Argus

773 Runningbrook Ln

Coming Soon! This home is currently occupied and will be available very soon! Please contact us for additional information, or let us know if you would like to consider some of our other homes available for immediate viewing. Thank you for respecting the privacy of our current resident by not disturbing them.
House RentNews Argus

5965 Old Plank Road

TOLLGATE - BETHABARA PARK BLVD.! - Extra nice - gas fireplace, private patio, outside storage room, one-story building -- no one above or below! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, cute kitchen, skylight. Community has clubhouse and pool. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections. Gas heat, central air, water included. Pet considered. One-year lease.
Real EstateNews Argus

345 Butler Avenue

A great Condo In The Hamptons Commons Community - The 3 bedroom property features 2 1/2 baths. Refrigerator and Washer dryer connections. Patio features additional storage. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well. (336) 722-6133.
High Point, NCNews Argus

3420 Corvair Dr

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74. What you get: the property has a nice sized lot, dishwasher, new fridge, ceiling fans, nice flooring, updated paint, kitchen island, and much more!
House RentNews Argus

640-A Rugby Row

END UNIT TOWNHOME ON OLD TOWN CLUB GOLF COURSE! - Well-decorated end unit with wood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, shutters, remodeled kitchen and much more! Main level has entry, dining room, kitchen with laundry/pantry, half bath and living room that opens to a private patio with outside storage. Upper level has two bedrooms, each with its own full bath. Central air; central gas heat. $995.00 per month with one-year lease. No inside smoking. Pet considered. Tenant pays gas and electric.
House RentNews Argus

2421 Eagle Creek Court

Eagle Creek Condos at Hillcrest! - Main level, wood floors in great room and hallway, carpet in bedrooms. Lots of storage, large closets. Kitchen has island and stainless steel appliances. Heat pump for central heat and air. Tenant pays electric. No inside smoking; pet considered. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent.
Real EstateNews Argus

200 Pitcher Ct

Convenient 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in quiet community! - This beautiful 1,300 square foot home has a gorgeous kitchen with bay window dining area, gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling living room, and privacy fenced back yard with patio. Very nice master suite with large closet and private bath. Easy access, single story, with park like common areas. Private neighborhood close Hanes Mall area. Owner supplies kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Tenant to pay utilities - electric, gas, water/sewer.
House RentNews Argus

603-619 W. 23rd Street & 2322-2336 N. Cherry Street

- 2 bedroom 1 bath electric heat and air in wall. stove and refrigerator included. lvp flooring throughout. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets.
Leesburg, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Garriland Dr

$500,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: VALO2006946. Scenic 15 acres of land only minutes from Leesburg, VA! Bring your horses! This secluded lot is surrounded by established homes, including the Historic Selma Mansion, but the mature tree line surrounding the property offers ample privacy, offering the best of both worlds. Across the street is a natural buffer owned by Raspberry Falls Golf and Hunt Club, with a golf green just beyond the buffer. A small creek runs across the middle of the property. A geophysical study was completed in 2012 identifying a 1 acre buildable house site which includes potential septic and well locations. This lot is not part of an HOA and is presently in county agricultural land use growing Rye for a local distillery until December 2023. Buyer would be responsible for any rollback-taxes if removed from land use program prior to contract end.
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

350 N Broad St

Gorgeous Downtown Winston-Salem Condo - Property Id: 707687. Gorgeous Downtown Winston-Salem Condo for Rent! Partially furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with amazing views of downtown Winston-Salem. Near all 4th Street restaurants, the Winston-Salem Dash Stadium, and all downtown businesses! Central heat and air, private off street parking. Includes washer/dryer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy