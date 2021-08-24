Cancel
4539 Deighton Ct

News Argus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing Soon! 4BR/2.5BA Home for Rent zoned Reagan HS - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in the Cheslyn neighborhood located right off of Spicewood Rd! Spacious dining room, open kitchen that overlooks the backyard, and large living room. Screened in porch right off the eat-in kitchen space, nice sized patio, and large yard. Appliances include a stove/range, dishwasher, built-in microwave & fridge. The primary bedroom located on the main floor has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet with a separate shower and tub. Upstairs houses the other 3 bedrooms and also a loft that overlooks the living room. 2 car garage and a paved driveway in a cul-de-sac! Vienna Elem / Lewisville Middle / Reagan HS.

www.thenewsargus.com

#Open Kitchen#Spicewood Rd#Microwave#Security Deposit#Lease Administration#Real Property Management#Real Estate Agency
