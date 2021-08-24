4539 Deighton Ct

A home with character and charm! This truly delightful stone cape cod is nestled on a lovely, private lot backing to church property. The main level features hardwood floors, an inviting living room highlighted by a wood burning fireplace with a wood stove, a big family kitchen with plenty of counterpace open to the dining area, a primary bedroom with en-suite bath, second bedroom and a study adjacent to another full bath. Hardwood floors continue throughout the upper level where you will find two additional bedrooms and a third full bath. The lower level has a large recreation room, plenty of storage and is newly carpeted. Enjoy the screened in porch and expansive deck overlooking this peaceful setting and fenced back yard. The detached garage and large parking pad add additional convenience. Updates include new roof 2018, new oil tank 2020, new water heater 2019, garage roof renovation 2020, new sump pump 2016, radon remediation system installed, new dishwasher 2021, replacement windows . Retaining wall replaced with addition of tiered garden landscaping 2013. Fencing repaired/replaced 2020. Regular tree service and trimming and regular HVAC service since 2014.Walking distance to downtown Sykesville and close vicinity to Piney Run Reservoir, Patapsco State Park, Sykesville Linear Trail and Liberty Reservoir. Ideally located between Baltimore/ Washington/ Columbia and Frederick. Be sure to give this a look. This home has it all!