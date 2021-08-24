CPNA To Present Upcoming Market Trends & Factors Shaping Beauty
Stay in-the-know about upcoming market trends affecting the beauty industry with these two insightful presentations at the Cosmoprof North America show. On Sunday, August 29th, 12:45 pm- 1:45 pm, Fashion Snoops’ VP and Creative Director of Beauty and Wellness, Melissa Hago, will explore the culture-to-market shifts impacting product design in packaging, including sustainability, inclusivity, and consumer safety concerns.www.beautypackaging.com
