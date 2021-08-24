Arcade1Up Expands Their Lineup With Junior Cabinet Designs

Arcade1Up revealed today they will be releasing two new arcade cabinets as part of their brand new Junior line of designs. As you can see from the image below, they have created these new arcade cabinet designs that stand three feet tall and are designed for toddlers and younger children to give them the experience of a cabinet at their age. Complete with safety designs and features so they aren't a danger to the little ones. The first two designs out the gate are for Pac-Man and Paw Patrol, both of which will be available on November 15th for $280. You can read more about both below.