WildStorm Characters Continue Returning To DC Comics Today (Spoilers)

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBleeding Cool has been fascinated by DC Comics' attempts to integrate WildStorm comic book characters into the DC Universe. First with the DC New 52 and the likes of Stormwatch, or more recently with Grifter and Zealot in Batman Urban Legends, and Midnighter and Apollo in the Superman books. Superman And The Authority #2 was naturally a place for Wildstorm characters to return to the current DC continuity. Even though it is currently not a part of DC continuity. But in some way or form, it will be. So alongside Apollo and Midnighter as members of Superman and Manchester Black's The Authority.

