Printwatch: Ordinary Gods, Eat The Rich, Defenders, Get Second Prints
PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is getting back on the second printing bandwagon, with Avengers #47, Daredevil #33, Defenders #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29, and Spirit Of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1 all going to second print. With second prints also for Trailer Boys #1 from Devil's Due, Eat The Rich #1 from Boom Studios, We Don't Kill Spiders #1 from Scout Comics and both Ordinary Gods #1 and #2 from Image Comics.bleedingcool.com
