Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Printwatch: Ordinary Gods, Eat The Rich, Defenders, Get Second Prints

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrintWatch: Marvel Comics is getting back on the second printing bandwagon, with Avengers #47, Daredevil #33, Defenders #1, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #29, and Spirit Of Vengeance: Spirit Rider #1 all going to second print. With second prints also for Trailer Boys #1 from Devil's Due, Eat The Rich #1 from Boom Studios, We Don't Kill Spiders #1 from Scout Comics and both Ordinary Gods #1 and #2 from Image Comics.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Higgins
Person
Jason Aaron
Person
Josh Blaylock
Person
Saladin Ahmed
Person
Al Ewing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eat The Rich#Gods#Marvel Comics#Avengers#Devil S Due#Boom Studios#Scout Comics#Image Comics#Printwatch#Avengers 47 2nd#Srp#Ptg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel Announces New Series For Future Of Marvel Universe

Marvel has just released the first details about eight upcoming tentpole titles that they say will shape the future of the Marvel Universe in the months to come, including a number of projects that are evocative of what's going on in their TV and film projects. The series include events centering around the Fantastic Four and Daredevil, as well as stories that see the Avengers as multiverse-hopping champions of reality. It's all kicked off by Timeless, a time-travel story that centers on a threat presented by Kang the Conqueror, who is working his own way through the multiverse, presumably destined to cross paths with those same Avengers.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

PrintWatch: Nocterra, Radiant Black, Moon Knight, Kang, Star Wars

PrintWatch: We get news of second printings for Nocterra #6 and Radiant Black #7 from Image Comics, as well as Dark Blood #2 from Boom Studios, Marvel Comics ramping back up their second printings with Kang #1, Moon Knight #2, Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters #3 and Star Wars High Republic #8.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Felicia Offers Star the Velvet Glove in Black Cat #9 [Preview]

JUN210668 – BLACK CAT #9 LUPACCHINO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99. JUN210669 – BLACK CAT #9 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99. • The hottest new character of the last five years, STAR, brings her reality-warping powers to bear in THE BLACK CAT!. • Who hired Felicia to do this job?...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

From Primordial To BRZRKR, Thank FOC It's Sunday 21st August 2021

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Image Comics reveals ‘Ordinary Gods’ #1 and #2 sold out

Image Comics has revealed Kyle Higgins and Felipe Watanabe’s Ordinary Gods have sold out. Both the first and second issues are being rushed back to print. Second printings will be available in comic book shops on September 22nd. We rather liked the first issue. “Ordinary Gods is a series that...
Comics411mania.com

Thoughts on the Next Phase for Marvel Comics

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed 5 Essential Spider-Man Stories. Here’s what some...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Big Spoilers About The New Green Goblin in W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #4

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man is a weird comic for Marvel Comics to publish, taking characters from the comics line and the movie line in a series to tie-in with a theme park exhibit and being rather fun in the process, though its production was a hard and repeatedly delayed one. But it seems to all have worked out. This week's fourth out of five issues is described as "The Worldwide Engineering Brigade are in for a surprise! Who's big, green and usually angry? Spidey and the team are about to find out". That would suggest the Incredible Hulk – but they already have Amadeus Cho on the team.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Have Their Version Of Marvel's Multiversal Masters of Evil

For Free Comic Book Day this year, Marvel Comics previewed Avengers #50 with a Multiversal Masters Of Evil, drawing together figures of different realities and times together as a new Avengers threat. At the end of the previous issue of Injustice Frontier #4, we got a look at another team…
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Announces Avengers Forever From Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. "In Marvel Comics' 'Avengers Forever', @jasonaaron and @AaronKuder present an all-new series that will redefine the Avengers as…the Multiverse's Mightiest Heroes. #MarvelComics" Jason Aaron has been writing the Avengers series for many years now, expanding the...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Chris Claremont Definitely Writing New Gambit Comic Series

"Open on riverboat, @Marissa high stakes poker table having fun". That's how the fourth issue of the as-yet-unannounced Gambit series written by Chris Claremont goes, as he posts a few Instagram photos of his plush Lockheed the Dragon on his desk. Back in July he was, posting on Instagram saying "sitting by the shore of the bay watching the storm roll in. Grabbing a tad of reward time after finishing Ga***t 3. Plus lots of other crazy stuff. Nothing like playing catch-up on deadlines. And having fun as wind picks up and lightning flares & thunder booms. North fork east end summer!" Now it seems there are no need for asterisks, as his desk shows his plt break downs, and clearly labelled for Gambit #4. What other secrets can you spy within?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics To Publish Timeless Series With Kang The Conqueror

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. With the comic that has named it all, by Marvel wunderkind Jed MacKay, behind the Infinite Destinies and Black Cat comics, now with a sequel to the current Kang The Conqueror mini-series that is rewriting his origin, with artists Kev Walker, Joe Bennett, and Mark Bagley all in.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jeff Lemire Launches Substack for Fishflies and Black Hammer Comics

Jeff Lemire is the latest major comic book creator to announce he has signed up to Substack as part of Nick Spencer's promotional Substack grant scheme, to debut new comic books digitally to subscribers and share the process of creation. He writes in his first Substack missive;. With that, I'm...
ComicsComicBook

The Weekly Pull: Aquaman's 80th Anniversary, Marvel's Dark Ages, The Many Deaths fo Laila Starr, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

Comments / 0

Community Policy