Printwatch: Ordinary Gods, Eat The Rich, Defenders, Get Second Prints

"Open on riverboat, @Marissa high stakes poker table having fun". That's how the fourth issue of the as-yet-unannounced Gambit series written by Chris Claremont goes, as he posts a few Instagram photos of his plush Lockheed the Dragon on his desk. Back in July he was, posting on Instagram saying "sitting by the shore of the bay watching the storm roll in. Grabbing a tad of reward time after finishing Ga***t 3. Plus lots of other crazy stuff. Nothing like playing catch-up on deadlines. And having fun as wind picks up and lightning flares & thunder booms. North fork east end summer!" Now it seems there are no need for asterisks, as his desk shows his plt break downs, and clearly labelled for Gambit #4. What other secrets can you spy within?